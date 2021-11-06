New Seberg documentary premieres at international film festival | News, Sports, Work

LONDON, UK – Garry McGee could never get the idea of ​​a documentary about Jean Seberg out of his head.

As a local Iowan who moved to Los Angeles to work in the film industry, he recalls the usual reaction when he discovered where he came from – “Oh, Jean Seberg was from Iowa.”

“I was really surprised that of all the celebrities who came from our country, it was the one they mentioned most often. said McGee.

Now, almost 30 years after the idea was created – McGee has also written three books about Seberg in the meantime – “Jean Seberg: Actress, Activist, Icon” premiered at the Raindance Film Festival on Thursday. McGee and Kelly Rundle co-directed the film, and they are also listed as co-screenwriter and co-producer alongside Tammy Rundle.

Seberg and Marshallton fans may already have some familiarity with the documentary as previous cuts (under various titles) have been screened at the annual film festival held in her honor here. Time is also random in light of another movie released in 2019: Amazon biography / docudrama “Seberg”, where she plays Kristen Stewart and details the FBI COINTELPRO campaign against her before her untimely death in 1979.

“Jean Seberg: Actress, Activist, Icon” covers all aspects of her life and career: the actress’s early years in Marshalltown, her discovery through a talent search, and the later cast at Otto Preminger’s “St. John” her relocation to France and her stellar performance in the French classic Jean-Luc Godard’s New Wave “Breathless”, and her increased activism on behalf of Native Americans and African-Americans that eventually made her a target of the FBI.

Although she never won accolades or awards from contemporaries like Julie Christie, Faye Dunaway and Shirley MacLaine, McGee said he was always intrigued by Seberg’s acting choices and the fact that over half of her performances were in French, the language of its second.

“It’s very strange to see a young woman in”BreathlessSpeaking French in Paris, and nine years later, she is in Oregon in an 1800s musical film called “Paint your cart.“Only 180 degree range type,” said McGee. “I’m thinking ‘How many actors get such chances?’ And I thought, wow. “

McGee knew he had excellent material for a documentary after compiling interviews with a host of Seberg experts and people who knew him, but he shifted his focus to writing a biography of the actress in the mid-1990s. after the rejection letter followed, with an editor informing that the details he had discovered were a little more than “Water under the bridge.”

However, he continued to push forward, if for no other reason than to correct the data on what he sees as myths and fabrications that the FBI and the news media at the time used to tarnish Seberg – perhaps the most infamous was fake story that she was pregnant with Black Panther baby Raymond Hewitt. McGee still suspects Seberg committed suicide.

“There is a strong possibility that she did not die at her hands, but it is very easy to say that she did it to close this tragic story even more tragic.” he said. “This is simply irresponsible.”

Nancy Adams, a Marshalltown Community College professor and local Seberg enthusiast, has known McGee for nearly 20 years and she praised him for his passion, knowledge, willingness to share and “Sense of protection” to the actress.

“Then I felt honored and I still do that he has allowed me to learn from him and be on this journey to keep him relevant and bring him back.” said Adams. “One of the things that really impresses me about Jean is the real, sincere and eternal bonds that have been created in her name. I think it is impressive and warms the heart. “

Adams added that Seberg’s life story offers something for everyone: she was a talented writer, a voice for the unjust, a talented actress and a fashion painter. And while Kristen Stewart’s film has received a lukewarm reception (it currently has a fresh 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Adams believes it has raised its profile with modern audiences.

“I think more people are aware of him and I think if that movie led them either to a presentation with Jean or a growing interest in him, that’s not a bad thing.” she said. “Because maybe they’ll then look for the documentary, one of Garry books or one of the other more fact-based information out there.”

After the premiere at Raindance, which the production team failed to attend in person, McGee hopes to send the documentary to other film festivals in Europe and he is also optimistic that this new, final version will be shown one day in Marshalltown. He sees it as a movie for both die-hard fans and newcomers who just want to learn more about a Hollywood icon.

