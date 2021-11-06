The exodus of foreign internet giants strengthens China’s domestic ecosystem

China now depends almost entirely on its Internet content providers, as the number of major foreign companies in the market, such as Yahoo and LinkedIn, continues to decline, giving the government a boost in Internet control, analysts say.

On Monday, Silicon Valley Internet service provider Yahoo shut down all its services in China, following the announcement of LinkedIns withdrawal in October and previous blocking of Google content.

In an e-mail statement, Yahoo cited an increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China. Many Yahoo services were blocked mainly in China, where the email and search engine provider has been operating since 1999.

My first reaction was, I did not know Yahoo was still alive in China, said Danny Levinson, head of Beijing-based technology at seed investment firm Matoka Capital.

Domestic services thrive

Chinese network users rarely use Yahoo or other major Silicon Valley Internet services, especially for media and communications, as domestic rivals have flourished over the past two decades. The government can easily monitor local providers for what it considers subversive content by calling company managers for discipline.





The Chinese use China-based WeChat for most of their daily communication, watch TikTok videos instead of YouTube, and check out Chinas Baidu.com instead of Wikipedia. Hangzhou-based Alibaba cares about e-commerce, although foreign rivals may still enter China given the lack of political sensitivity in trade.

They had all the ingredients in place, said Kaiser Kuo, a U.S.-based podcast that has worked on Chinese technology. You had a really big market, with very fast growth. There was a need for people to come up with services offered to users of the Chinese language and Chinese flavors. Moreover, it was so sharp that foreign internet companies just could not compete very well.

Nearly 1 billion Chinese who use the Internet have created an industry with operating income of about $ 155 billion in the first 11 months of 2019, 22.4% more than the same months of 2018, according to Caixin Globa, a Chinese economic news. Web page.

Chinese mass media have said the country aims to become technologically self-sufficient by 2030 and avoid US government bans on doing business with some of its major companies.

Chinese network users contacted this week say they are not worried about Yahoo’s withdrawal. Many Chinese have never visited the Yahoos homepage, said a veteran Internet user in Beijing.

Laws discourage foreign providers

China has been monitoring the internet for two decades, blocking websites and filtering social resources, to eavesdrop on anti-government material. His latest attempt, the Data Security Act, restricts the release of sensitive data from China and requires Internet operators to provide their internal data to law enforcement agencies.

Enforcing the law could be costly and worry users outside China who oppose censorship, some analysts say.

If there was a platform that would be willing to go to China and hand over full control to the Chinese government and regulators to manage it, I think there would be an opportunity to grow, but so far most of companies have chosen not to do so, said Zennon Kapron. director of financial industry research firm Kapronasia.





China previously blocked Facebook, Google and most other global social media sites and search engines, as well as major Western news sites. Foreign media content providers have not really been there for a long time in power, said Ma Rui, founder of San Francisco-based Tech Buzz China consulting.

Users in China can still access foreign content online using a virtual private network, but authorities seek and block overseas-based VPNs that are not authorized for specific companies doing business in China. The effectiveness of VPNs to stop content filtering or blocking has declined over the years, Levinson said.

Sending emails can still take care of the business affairs of Chinese peoples overseas, Ma said, while foreign companies active in China typically use WeChat. China, however, does not allow end-to-end encrypted emails or conversations.

“Email passes, but based on the DNS of origin [domain name system], can be blocked and can be filtered. So it’s not a 100 percent cure, but for normal business communication it will be fine, Levinson said.

