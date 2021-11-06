



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 4, 2021) As President of Speedway International Daytona icon, Frank Kelleher leads the staff of the World Racing Center 365 days a year. On Thursday, he experienced what it would be like to run a public school in Volusia County during a one-day county principal program. The Principal for a Day program gave Kelleher and other business partners a chance to overshadow local school administrators and see behind the scenes what it is like to run a public school in the Volusia county school district. Kelleher had the privilege of visiting Pine Trail Elementary School in Ormond Beach, where his two children attend. Tami Fisher is the Director of Pine Primary. Pine Trail Elementary is a family of educators dedicated to providing a rich, rigorous learning environment that fosters students social and emotional well-being where all students achieve academic success through the collaborative efforts of faculty, staff, families, and community members. The day ended at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach, where principals, business partners, School Board members, and the Superintendent Presidency held an informative lunch. Fans can stay connected to the Daytona International Speedway Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram for the latest highway news. About Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is a modern motor sports facility and was awarded the prestigious Sports Business Journals SportsBusiness Award for Sports Facilities of the Year in 2016. The Daytona International Speedway is home to the American DAYTONA 500. Although the NASCAR Cup Series Event for the season opening gets the most attention, as well as the largest audience in motorsport, the motorsport complex of about 500 hectares, also known as the World Racing Center, boasts the most varied racing schedule in the world. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, Speedway terrains are also widely used for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing, and training on police motorcycles. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsport events in early 2022, starting with the AHRMA Classic Motofest and Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in January, and 64thDAYTONA 500, which will debut the first point race for NASCARs Next Gen as part of Speedweeks Introduced by AdventHealth, in February. Rich in traditions 81rrThe annual DAYTONA Bike Week returns in March, featuring the DAYTONA Supercross and DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Festival of the Honor of Heroes. Later in the summer over the Independence Day weekend, the track, in collaboration with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final regular season race with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27th.

