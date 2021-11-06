Congress Makes Bipartisan Push to Stop Foreign Money in US Voting Initiatives

Lawmakers from both parties are working to stop foreign nationals from contributing to voting initiative campaigns in the United States after a recent Federal Election Commission decision exposed a huge gap in a decades-long ban.

While the FEC decision specifically included an issue regarding money from Canada and Australia, members of Congress are concerned about a potentially dangerous precedent.

“This decision of the FEC is short-sighted and dangerous,” MP Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Said when he announced Thursday that he is co-sponsoring legislation with two other Republicans and three Democrats to ban foreign contributions. “Opening the door for the Chinese Communist Party to influence our democratic process threatens both our elections and our national security.”

The FEC voted 4-2 that ballot initiatives do not count as elections, as defined by the Federal Electoral Campaign Act of 1971, which prohibits foreign nationals from contributing to candidates and committees for federal, state, and local elections.

FEC decision could affect future voting initiatives soon after 29 states approve 61 nationwide voting measures for 2022, according to Ballotpedia. Topics include issues from property taxes to abortion, climate change policies, and gun rights.

The House and Senate bills introduced this week would amend the 1971 campaign law to also ban foreign nationals from contributing to initiatives or referendums on state or local voting.

The FEC decision came from a rejection of a complaint about a Canadian subsidiary of an Australian company that donated $ 270,000 to a campaign to defeat a 2018 Montana voting initiative. The FEC decision was first reported this week by Axios.

“Restoring trust in our democracy means making sure the non-foreign American electorate is empowered to influence change in this country,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. “It is absurd for foreign interference in our elections to be called into question, let alone affirmed by members of the Federal Election Commission. As our democracy faces threats from within and without, Congress must act urgently to close this gap. dangerous.”

Other sponsors of House legislation are Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., And representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., And Jared Golden, D-Maine.

Axios reported that Democratic FEC chairwoman Shana Broussard voted with the commission’s three Republicans to dismiss the complaint.

The initial complaint to the FEC alleges that Sandfire Resources America, the Canadian subsidiary of the Australian company Sandfire Resources, violated the law by donating money to defeat a 2018 Montana voting initiative over restrictions on hard rock mining in the state.

Sandfire donated $ 270,000 to the efforts of the Montana Mining Associations to oppose the voting initiative. Sandfire also donated $ 17,857 to Stop 1-186, a state committee on the ballot issue, according to the FEC. Voters rejected the move with 55.6% of the vote, as the opposition rallied $ 5.5 million and supporters $ 2.1 million.

“The [Federal Election Campaign] The law defines elections as general, special, preliminary or run-off elections, as well as a convention or group of a political party that has the authority to nominate a candidate. ” FEC DECISION say.

The commission’s decision went on to say that there was insufficient evidence that groups opposing the voting initiative “were inextricably linked to a federal, state or local candidate” and concluded, “In these circumstances and in accordance with the relevant court precedents. and the agency they interpret with the detention of foreign nationals, the commission refuses to pursue the matter further. ”

The House bill follows the law banning foreign interference in the Voting Measures introduced earlier this week by Senator Kristen Gillibrand, DN.Y.

“It is absolutely appalling that foreign nationals can fund voting initiatives, giving them a significant impact on our laws and democracy. This gap is frankly dangerous and needs to be closed quickly.” tha Gillibrand.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Plans to introduce a separate but similar bill.

Foreign nationals should not be able to engage in America’s democratic process. said Rubio. “It is illegal for foreign nationals to donate to political candidates, parties and commissions. I will soon introduce legislation to extend the reasonable protection of our political process to voting initiatives and other referendums. We must do everything we can. “We can protect the votes of American citizens.”