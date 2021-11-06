Has Boris Johnson sat down enough to make conservative voters come back? | Conservatives

TOm Morrison, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Conservative marginal seat in Cheadle, realized only this week the bloody Westminster crisis would be caught by voters when he was crushed by a former Conservative voter in Aldi. There was a real air of frustration: Why he is [Boris Johnson] doing this? And then he said: It’s not fair, says Morrison.

The Lib Democrats, who came second behind the 90-seat Conservatives in December 2019, are targeting voters they call moderate Conservatives who backed Johnson in the last general election but may have reservations about him now not only due to the perception of drowsiness.

Canvassers in Chesham and Amersham, where the Dems Lib overthrew a 16,000-strong majority to take their place in June, also said they constantly heard from former conservative voters who felt disappointed by the Johnsons government.

It is fears of this voter turnout that will cause unrest among ministers and that helped make a big turnaround after a 48-hour scandal over lobbying this week.

Almost a drumbeat is happening all the time right now, and that’s why it is passing, Morrison said. I think people have voted conservative before because there is a sense of responsibility, and that just contradicts that and that is what really disappoints people.

Johnsons’s suicide attempt to protect former MP Owen Paterson from a 30-day suspension after he was discovered by the independent scout supervisor to have lobbied on behalf of the two companies was the latest example of this government pushing the boundaries of honesty.

But the courage of the movement with the Conservatives whipping their MPs to defend a colleague who was paid more than 100,000 a year and addressed ministers and officials more than a dozen times, underlined a view in number 10 that voters barely notice such issues.

But opposition parties have certainly noticed. Lib Democrats point out Conservative MPs in their target seats, including Steve Brine in Winchester, Alex Chalk in Cheltenham and Bim Afolami in Hitchin and Harpenden, who voted for the amendment to save Patterson on Wednesday.

Both they and Labor believe Johnson’s immorality is a piece of government armor they hope to exploit. Of course, the latest YouGov poll, conducted after Paterson’s debacle, showed that the Conservatives’ lead fell to just one point, 36% over the Labor Party 35%.

Election experts say it is also important to look at what is not known. Many may have voted Conservatives in 2019 and have concerns about the Johnson regime, but have yet to find an alternative.

Keir Starmers’s significantly stronger approach this week calling Johnsons’ behavior corrupt and accusing him of leading his troops through the sewers reflected Labor’s belief that voters are beginning to notice a pattern of behavior.

The Labor leader placed a great deal of focus on questions over the financing of apartment no. Johnsons’s 10 during the disastrous Hartlepool pre-election campaign in May, which Labor lost, with analysts then raising questions about whether the ballot box stalemate matters. But new Hartlepools MP Jill Mortimer was among 13 Conservatives who challenged a powerful whipping operation to vote against the Save-Paterson amendment Wednesday.

Paula Surridge, a UK election expert and deputy director at a think tank in a changing Europe, shows some evidence that young conservative voters, those who backed Labor in 2015 but backed Johnson in 2019, are more concerned about issues of justice and corruption than the old conservative voters. .

When asked in the British Electoral Survey if they agreed that there is a law for the rich and one for the poor, for example, 48% of loyal Conservative voters agreed, compared to 76% of the transition from Labor to Conservatives. Similarly, 26% of loyal conservatives disagreed against only 9% of young conservatives.

After the parliamentary battles of the Brexit process, Johnson was able to imagine himself as on the side of the public voting against the Westminster elite by highlighting the point visually during the December 2019 election by literally running a bulldozer through a wall with polystyrene bricks. .

Surridge says: For conservatives, one concern should be that being seen by voters as protecting those with wealth and power could undermine the connection to their new voters. While the Labor party currently appears to be trying to take advantage of this, there is a risk that voters will go out and stay home. In tight races, whoever votes can be the difference between winning and losing.

Lib Democrats believe Rishi Sunaks tax-raising budgets will also play badly with potential conservative switches. Recent domestic polls showed that 61% of 2019 conservative voters think Sunak will increase their taxes.

Johnson faces a series of trials in the coming weeks with the by-elections not only at North Patrasons headquarters in North Shropshire but in Old Bexley and Sidcup following the death of James Brokenshire, and also Southend West, though the latter will not be contested, for respect . for David Amess, who was killed last month.

Both the Patersons and Brokenshire countries are considered super safe, but Chesham and Amersham were also seen as an impossible target before the Lib Dems took over in June.

A senior Conservative who knows Johnson well says humility will not hurt the popularity of prime ministers until it happens. I think it is a key risk for him, he said. At one stage, there may be a scandal to completely undo it and all these things that have happened before, Barnard Castle, the apartment, this is built on a rich tapestry in people’s minds.