TIU survives Lincoln Christian late in the house opener





Next game: Culver-Stockton College (Mo.) 11/6/2021 | 4:00 p.m. Trojan Sports Network Bannockburn, ill. — The TIU men’s basketball team returned home to the Van Dijorn Arena on Friday night as they faced Lincoln Christian University Red Lions in the opening of their home as part of the Trojan Basketball Classic. After a pair of wins last weekend in the Grace Tip-Off Classic, the TIU seemed to improve their 2-0 record as they played in front of the home crowd for the first time this season. The Trojans and Red Lions would fight back and forth during the first half, with Lincoln Christian leading the way most of the way. Trinity would go ahead 33-32 at a Brandon McQueen basket with three points and would keep the LCU attack without goals for the remaining two and a half minutes of the first half, allowing TIU to increase 37-32 at the break of the first half. Trinity took their lead to 15 points in the middle of the second half on a night where they sank nine baskets from beyond the arc. With McQueen and Pure brown attacking from the beam and from inside the paint along with Diamanti Presniakovas , Trojans shot 51.5% off the floor overnight. The Red Lions would leave TIU’s lead with a strong attacking play by Nehemiah Baker. After Dominic Williams equalized with 16 seconds left in the game, Jassen Flotow hit Presniakovas, sending the junior from Plainfield, Illinois to the free-kick line, where he sank one of his two attempts three seconds before the end, giving Trinity 89 close. -88 wins to improve to 3-0. Brown led the Trojans with 25 points per season, as well as eight rebounds in wins, while McQueen scored 22 points and seven rebounds for his third consecutive 20+ game this season. Presniakovas and Jaden Thomas each scored 11 points per white and blue, as Kyonte Thomas recorded two thefts. ADDITIONAL GAME NOTES With their victory on Friday, the Trojans improve their all-time record against Lincoln Christian to 5-0. TIU is also 2-0 under the coach Greg Miller against the Red Lions.

Friday’s match marked the first time since February 11, 2017 that Trinity has won a match by one point. The victory came in a home game against the Cardinal Stritch that the Trojans won 84-83.

With the victory, TIU improves to 3-0 for the first time in more than 19 years.

Trinity scored six of their nine goals with three points on the field in the second half. The Trojans finished the game by shooting 42.9% from behind the crossbar.

Free kicks were a key factor in TIU’s one-point victory. The Trojans shot 10-14 from the free throw line (71.4%), while Lincoln Christian fought from the charity line, shooting 7-17 (41.2%).

Pure brown got his 1200th career points on Friday night as part of his 25-point game. The Carmel player, Indiana scored 876 points earlier while playing at Marian University (IN), and 270 last season at Trinity Christian, with 54 points so far in his career at TIU.

Brandon McQueen won his 1100th career point against LCU. The Cleveland, Ohio player scored 472 points during his first collegiate season at Cincinnati Christian (2018-19) and has scored 643 since arriving at TIU.

Head coach Greg Miller won his 50th career victory as a college coach with his team winning on Friday. It was also Miller’s 50th game trained at TIU since taking over the program before the 2019-20 season. NEXT The Trojans (3-0) return to action Saturday afternoon as they face the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College to close the Trojan Basketball Classic. The tip-off is scheduled for 16:00 CT at the Van Dijorn Arena, and can be viewed LIVE at Trojan Sports Network. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU men’s basketball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TrinityMBB @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

