



KARTHAGE A marked medallion of the State of Texas Antiquities will be officially unveiled during a ceremony at the Texas / US International Border Marker in Panola County. The international border marker was erected in 1841 when Texas was still a republic. The boundary of the territory was initially opposed by Spain and France in the 1700s, but only when the Republic of Texas was established was a joint commission set up to finally resolve the issue. While the marker has suffered damage over the years, it still stands near the Texas-Louisiana state line on FM 31. It is the only border marker of its kind that still stands up to the current marker itself, and at the time when Texas was a republic, the Republic of Texas when it was an independent country, we relied on the United States to a limit. was concerned, and so on one side of it, writes RT for the Republic of Texas, and on the other side says the US about the United States, said Kay Mauritzen, chairwoman of the Panola County Historical Commission. So this was the official border between the two countries for about nine years there, while Texas was a republic. Panola County envoy Don Austin and Panola County Judge David Anderson will serve as guest speakers during the ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Nov. 13. Mauritzen said they hope State Senator Bryan Hughes will be able to attend as well. There will also be representatives from Louisiana, including Louisiana State Representative Larry Bagley, and a representative from the DeSoto Parish Historical and Genealogical Society. Both honor guards from the sheriff’s offices in Panola County and DeSoto Parish will be present. So people are invited from both sides, Louisiana and Texas, Mauritzen said. It already has a historical marker on it, plus there are two or three other markers that are placed on it to indicate that it is important. But now the state has demanded that the marker of antiquities be placed there as well. The international border marker is at the Louisiana-Texas border near the intersection of Texas FM 31 and Louisiana 765, southeast of Deadwood. To find the sign, go south from Carthage Square to US 59, travel three miles, turn left on FM 2517 heading east, travel 8.3 miles, turn right on FM 31 South, travel 9.6 miles and the marker will be on the left side of the road.

