Embarrassing: John Major attacks Owen Paterson scandal treatment | John Major

Sir John Major has launched a fierce attack on the government for its treatment of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, condemning the treatment of the quarrel as shameful and wrong.

The former prime minister said he suggested that the Boris Johnsons administration was politically corrupt and that the Major would be put in a dilemma if he had to consider voting for Johnson to remain prime minister in the next election.

The comments came after the government briefly tried to protect Paterson from punishment for what the standards committee called a scandalous case of lobbying violations.

Major told BBC Radio 4s Today: I think the way the government treated it was shameful, wrong and unworthy of this or indeed any government. It also had the effect of tarnishing the reputation of parliament.

Deputies were due to vote Wednesday on the Commons 30-day suspension of Conservative MPs for advocating on behalf of the two companies, which paid him more than $ 100,000 a year between them.

But Downing Street instead backed an amendment that suspends sentencing and creates a new standards body with an integrated Conservative majority. The next day, after strong criticism, the government made the opposite turn by turning its back on the amendment after it had passed the House of Commons. Paterson, a former Northern Ireland and environment secretary, announced his resignation shortly afterwards.

Major called this attempt to defend Paterson deeply non-conservative and something he did not like very much. He also said that the action of the current administration was detrimental to the country and to our reputation abroad.

The former prime minister said what happened this week was not the only time the Johnsons government had behaved in a non-conservative manner and that he had been concerned for some time.

An example he gave was how announcements often flow into press sections before MPs are informed; another was the treatment of Brexit, particularly the decision to bypass the elements of the Brexit agreement.

He said: There is a general smell of We are the masters now for their conduct.

An enraged major added: I fear the government, with its overwhelming majority, tends to treat parliament with contempt. And if it continues like this, it will end badly.

They bypass parliament as they wish, and the speaker has expressed his disappointment about it on many occasions, and rightly so. But they also misbehaved in other ways that are probably politically corrupt.

The major is no stranger to focus, given the scandals that engulfed his own government in the 1990s, such as money for questioning.

[The sleaze] was damaged or damaged extremely much and was embarrassing. It hurt the government. It damaged parliament. It involved a relatively small number of misbehaving people, the worst of which was money for questioning. There was no excuse for this.

But he said the fundamental change is the way he handled it.

When that happened, I set up the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life to stop it, which has been a huge success. The striking difference is this: in the 1990s I set up a committee to address this type of behavior.

In recent days we have seen the current government try to protect this kind of behavior. Sleaze is unacceptable, it was unacceptable when I was there, and I suffered a lot of pain and anxiety about it. It must be stopped.