Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Mostly killed, mild; 54; 37; SW; 5; 86%; 8%; 2 Albert Lea; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 43; S; 9; 72%; 6%; 2 Alexander; Mild with little sun; 61; 40; NNW; 7; 78%; 4%; 1 Anoka County; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 46; S; 9; 75%; 7%; 2 Appleton; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 42; NW; 4; 73%; 4%; 2 Austin; Clouds and sun, gentle; 63; 45; SSW; 10; 80%; 6%; 2 Baudette; Mostly killed, mild; 54; 34; P; 5; 79%; 8%; 1 Bemixhi; Mostly killed, mild; 56; 36; VP; 6; 80%; 27%; 1 Benson; Clouds and sun, soft; 60; 40; SW; 6; 73%; 4%; 2 Berens River; Afternoon shower; 43; 39; SW; 5; 85%; 41%; 0 Bigfork; Mostly cloudy, mild; 56; 39; SW; 5; 76%; 27%; 1 Brainerd; Mostly cloudy, mild; 58; 40; SW; 6; 75%; 7%; 1 Brandon; Sunny, soft; 58; 38; W; 6; 76%; 4%; 2 Buffalo; Partly sunny, mild; 62; 42; SSW; 6; 74%; 7%; 2 Cambridge; Partly sunny, mild; 62; 43; SSW; 6; 78%; 6%; 2 Canby; Cloudy and sunny, mild; 64; 42; WSW; 6; 59%; 4%; 2 Carberry; Mild with little sun; 50; 27; WSW; 7; 76%; 5%; 2 Carman; Sunny intervals; 58; 38; SSW; 6; 66%; 10%; 3 Churchill; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 41; P; 5; 71%; 4%; 2 Cloquet; Mostly cloudy, soft; 53; 42; WSW; 6; 83%; 8%; 1 Cook; Cloudy and light; 55; 38; SW; 5; 74%; 27%; 1 Crane Lake; Cloudy and soft; 54; 37; N; 2; 76%; 9%; 1 Crookston; Mild with little sun; 55; 34; NW; 5; 78%; 66%; 2 Dauphin; Cleanser & Gentle; 52; 31; WSW; 9; 68%; 3%; 1 Deer wood; Mostly killed, mild; 56; 38; SW; 6; 82%; 7%; 1 Lakes of Detroit; Clouds and sun, gentle; 57; 37; NNW; 4; 80%; 4%; 2 Dodge Center; Partly sunny, mild; 62; 45; SSW; 12; 74%; 6%; 2 Duluth; Partly sunny, mild; 54; 43; WSW; 6; 87%; 8%; 2 Duluth Sky Harbor; Partly sunny, mild; 56; 46; W; 6; 83%; 8%; 2 Elbow Lake; Cloudy and sunny, gentle; 54; 33; WNW; 5; 79%; 27%; 2 Ely; Note and light; 54; 39; WSW; 7; 74%; 27%; 1 Eveleth; Notice and soft; 53; 38; WSW; 6; 84%; 9%; 1 Fairmont; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 44; SSW; 14; 81%; 5%; 2 Faribault; Partly sunny, mild; 65; 45; SSW; 9; 75%; 6%; 2 Fergus Falls; Gentle with little sun; 58; 37; NP; 6; 74%; 4%; 2 Fisher Branch; Falling Reindeer; 51; 31; WSW; 4; 73%; 3%; 1 Flag Island; Killed; 50; 38; P; 5; 74%; 9%; 1 Flin Flon; Partly sunny; 41; 27; P; 6; 76%; 55%; 1 Fosston; Mostly killed, mild; 53; 33; WNW; 5; 76%; 7%; 1 George Island; An afternoon shower; 45; 38; WSW; 10; 90%; 45%; 0 Gillam; Low Clouds; 39; 27; S; ​​9; 97%; 44%; 0 Gimli; Falling Clouds; 47; 33; WSW; 6; 83%; 6%; 2 Glencoe; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 44; SSW; 7; 76%; 6%; 2 Glenwood; Partly sunny, mild; 60; 40; WSW; 6; 73%; 5%; 2 Grand Marais; Cloudy and sunny, gentle; 54; 45; W; 4; 82%; 8%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; Sun and clouds, soft; 52; 40; W; 1; 79%; 8%; 1 Grand Rapids; Mostly Cloudy, Mild; 54; 40; WSW; 8; 80%; 8%; 1 Granite Waterfall; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 40; SW; 7; 70%; 4%; 2 Gretna; Partly sunny, warm; 69; 46; W; 10; 60%; 4%; 3 Hallock; Mostly Cloudy, Mild; 54; 32; WNW; 7; 75%; 10%; 1 Hibbing; Young and soft; 51; 37; SW; 6; 90%; 9%; 1 Hunters Point; A morning shower; 43; 33; W; 8; 86%; 48%; 1 Hutchinson; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 42; SSW; 6; 75%; 6%; 2 International decline; Killed and light; 55; 37; P; 5; 77%; 32%; 1 island; Clouds and sun; 52; 38; SW; 6; 89%; 8%; 1 Jackson; Sun and clouds, soft; 63; 41; SSW; 11; 69%; 5%; 2 Lakeville; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 44; SSW; 8; 71%; 6%; 2 Litchfield; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 43; SSW; 5; 75%; 6%; 2 Little Falls; Sunny, gentle; 57; 39; SW; 5; 80%; 6%; 2 Long Prairie; Cloudy and sunny, gentle; 57; 38; WSW; 5; 81%; 5%; 1 Longville; Mostly cloudy, light; 55; 38; WSW; 5; 79%; 8%; 1 Luverne; Partly sunny, mild; 58; 40; SSW; 9; 79%; 3%; 2 Lynn Lake; Low clouds can erupt; 36; 23; W; 7; 96%; 39%; 1 Madison; Clouds and sun, soft; 64; 42; W; 6; 63%; 4%; 2 Mankato; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 43; S; 10; 69%; 6%; 2 Maple Lake; Partly sunny, temperate; 62; 43; SJW; 6; 72%; 7%; 2 Marshall; Cloudy and sunny, gentle; 63; 41; WSW; 10; 77%; 3%; 2 Mcgregor; Quite killed, soft; 54; 38; SW; 6; 89%; 8%; 2 Melita; Mostly cloudy, light; 51; 28; WSW; 6; 75%; 11%; 1 Minneapolis; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 45; SSW; 7; 69%; 6%; 2 Minneapolis Crystal; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 45; SSW; 8; 71%; 6%; 2 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 46; SSW; 9; 72%; 6%; 2 Montevideo; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 41; WSW; 6; 68%; 4%; 2 Moorhead; Mild with little sun; 57; 35; NP; 5; 80%; 6%; 2 Moose Lake; Clouds and Sunlight; 57; 42; SSW; 4; 82%; 8%; 2 I took; Mostly cloudy, light; 58; 41; SJW; 5; 82%; 8%; 1 Morden; Mostly cloudy, mild; 55; 33; P; 6; 72%; 10%; 2 Morris; Cloudy and sunny, soft; 59; 39; W; 6; 71%; 4%; 2 E re (Ulm); Partly sunny, mild; 63; 44; SSW; 9; 78%; 6%; 2 Norway House; An Afternoon Shower; 42; 27; WSW; 6; 94%; 56%; 0 Oakpoint Marine; Falling Clouds; 45; 36; WSW; 6; 77%; 5%; 1 Olivia; Partly sunny, mild; 61; 40; SSW; 8; 72%; 5%; 2 Orr; Killed and light; 56; 38; SW; 5; 77%; 27%; 1 Ortonville; Partly sunny, mild; 60; 41; WNW; 5; 66%; 4%; 2 Owatonna; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 43; S; 10; 71%; 6%; 2 Park Rapids; Mostly Cloudy, Mild; 55; 37; W; 6; 81%; 6%; 1 Paynesville; Mostly killed, mild; 62; 41; SW; 6; 76%; 6%; 2 Pilot Mound; Inc. clouds; 53; 27; P; 6; 71%; 10%; 2 Pinawa; Mostly cloudy, mild; 53; 35; WSW; 5; 77%; 12%; 2 Pine River; Mostly Killed, Mild; 57; 39; VP; 3; 82%; 7%; 1 Stone; Clouds and sun, soft; 60; 41; SW; 10; 75%; 3%; 2 Portage Southport; Mostly cloudy, mild; 52; 33; WSW; 6; 72%; 8%; 2 Preston; Partly sunny, mild; 61; 44; SSW; 11; 76%; 5%; 2 Princeton; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 43; SSW; 5; 77%; 7%; 2 Red wing; Partly sunny, gentle; 63; 44; S; 7; 71%; 5%; 2 Redwood Falls; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 41; SW; 8; 81%; 5%; 2 Rochester; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 44; SSW; 12; 73%; 6%; 2 Roseau; Quite killed, soft; 57; 36; WNW; 5; 70%; 9%; 1 Hasty city; Partly sunny, mild; 58; 42; S; 6; 79%; 6%; 2 Lake Shoal; Clean and smooth; 48; 25; WSW; 7; 79%; 6%; 1 Silver Bay; Clouds and sun; 51; 43; W; 4; 78%; 9%; 1 Slayton; Partly sunny, mild; 60; 41; SW; 11; 70%; 3%; 2 Jug St. Paul; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 47; S; ​​6; 75%; 6%; 2 Sprague; Cloudy, light turns; 56; 34; WNW; 5; 69%; 20%; 2 St. Cloud; More cloudy than sun; 61; 41; NSW; 6; 74%; 7%; 2 St. James; Partly sunny, mild; 63; 42; S; 10; 70%; 5%; 2 St. Paul; Partly sunny, mild; 65; 48; S; 8; 70%; 6%; 2 St. Paul Lake; Partly sunny, mild; 62; 44; S; 8; 75%; 6%; 2 Stanton; Partly sunny, warm; 64; 45; SSW; 9; 73%; 6%; 2 Main products; Mostly cloudy, light; 59; 40; NW; 4; 79%; 6%; 1 Lumi Swan; Mostly killed, mild; 52; 38; SW; 6; 85%; 8%; 1 After; A morning shower; 42; 28; W; 8; 84%; 63%; 1 Thief River Falls; Partly sunny, mild; 55; 35; NW; 6; 72%; 8%; 2 Thompson; Low Clouds; 35; 26; WSW; 6; 95%; 67%; 1 Tracy; Partly sunny, mild; 62; 41; SW; 10; 68%; 3%; 2 Two harbors; Partly sunny; 52; 41; WNW; 5; 83%; 8%; 1 Victoria Beach; Clearing; 47; 38; WSW; 5; 73%; 7%; 2 Wadena; Sunny, gentle; 55; 35; WSW; 5; 83%; 5%; 2 War; Mostly cloudy, mild; 53; 34; P; 4; 75%; 42%; 2 Wasagaming; Cleanser & Softener; 50; 29; W; 8; 74%; 3%; 1 Waseca; Partly sunny, mild; 64; 43; S; 10; 67%; 6%; 2 Wet; Mostly killed, mild; 56; 39; NW; 5; 73%; 56%; 1 Wheaton; Partly sunny, mild; 59; 39; NW; 5; 73%; 4%; 2 Willmar; Mostly cloudy, mild; 61; 41; SW; 7; 77%; 5%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; Gentle to clean; 57; 37; W; 6; 64%; 3%; 2 Wind: Partly sunny, mild; 61; 40; NSW; 11; 72%; 5%; 2 Winnipeg; Mostly killed, mild; 53; 35; P; 0; 67%; 8%; 2 Winnipeg Forks; Mostly cloudy, soft; 53; 35; W; 0; 67%; 8%; 2 Winona; Cloudy and sunny, gentle; 63; 47; SSW; 6; 78%; 4%; 2 Worthington; Rare Morning; 61; 41; SW; 13; 81%; 3%; 2 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

