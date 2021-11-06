The federal government will hold Canadian flags raised after Memorial Day ceremonies

The federal government will hold Canadian flags in full swing at government buildings following the commemoration of Remembrance Day next week.

In a joint statement today, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller confirmed that flags at the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill and all government buildings will be raised at sunset on November 7 and will sit at sunrise on November 8 to recognize the natives. Veterans Day.

They will then be raised again before sitting down on November 11 Memorial Day. Following these ceremonies, the flag will be flown at full mast in government buildings.

Flags in federal buildings have been flying at half-mast across the country since May 30, in response to the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

The flags will be lowered on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

“As the main symbol of our nation, the act of waving the Canadian national flag at half-mast for the longest period of time in Canadian history speaks to the extraordinary sense of loss,” the ministers said in a statement. “Raising the flag at this time will allow us to honor and remember important moments in Canadian history.”

The ministers said the government sought guidance from the indigenous partner on how to better honor the victims of residential schools.

“Moving forward, the Canadian national flag will be at half-mast to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation every September 30,” they said.

The decision to raise the flags followed ‘difficult discussions’ with survivors, indigenous groups: Minister Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller joined Power & Politics on Friday to discuss the federal government’s decision to return the flags to full post after marking Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day. 6:48

The ministers also said the government would advance work on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls for action, including a call to build a national monument in Ottawa to honor “residential school survivors and all children who were not returned home. “

The government says it will also turn to the National Council for Truth and Reconciliation (KKTR) to find a seat within the parliamentary area to raise the orange flag of NCTR survivors.

But the government is not approving a proposal presented earlier today by the First Nations Assembly, which the organization defined as a “solution” that would allow Ottawa to raise Canadian flags to honor veterans on Remembrance Day while ” continues to grieve the genocide of indigenous children. ” . “

In a statement to the media, AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald called on the government to raise the flags that have been flying at half-mast for months and to “attach the orange flag” Every child matters “to the Peace Tower and all buildings. federal starting Nov. 7. “

“We agree that the flag should be raised before Remembrance Day so that all veterans can be honored when they sit at half-mast on November 11, 2021,” Archibald said.

Flags will be held in full post after Remembrance Day, Survivors’ flag will fly in the parliamentary area The federal government says Canadian flags will be returned to full post after Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, and that it will work to find a seat in the parliamentary area to raise the flag of NCTR survivors. AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald tells Power & Politics “It’s really important to us that the action will come out of this, not just a symbolic gesture.” 4:28

“Furthermore, the orange flag ‘Every child matters’ will continue to fly until all our children are returned, named and symbolically or physically returned to their homelands with the proper ceremony.”

AFN wanted the “Every child matters” flag to fly at the same mast below the Canadian flag. officials protocol says the Canadian flag should always wave at its mast or pillar.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that lowering the flags honored residential school students who never returned home. In September, Trudeau vowed to keep them at bay “until it is clear that indigenous peoples are happy to raise them again”.

Speaking to reporters in Glasgow, Scotland this week, Trudeau said he was “convinced talks with the indigenous leadership” would allow the government to raise flags so they could sit down again on Remembrance Day.

“There is a sense of how important it is to be able to lower flags on Memorial Day to mark our veterans, to mark people, including indigenous peoples who have risen to fight for Canadian values ​​and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Trudeau. tha.

Miller said the federal government is also preparing for future unmarked grave discoveries in former residential schools. He said the government will co-operate with indigenous communities before making flag decisions if more revelations are made.

“We have to give them space to make those decisions when they come and Canada will be there with them,” Miller told the CBC. Power and Politics.

“All Canadians need to be prepared for further discoveries while doing that research.”