



At home, Banman showed the photos to his 8-year-old daughter, shark enthusiast Hadessah Jade. He asked him what species he might have been. She knew it was not a lemon shark (it was too big!) And by no means a big white (too small and lacking the characteristic marks!) The thin lines and wide head were enough for her convinced Hadessah Jade that he was a tiger shark. “My daughter loves sharks and is sure she wants to become a biologist,” Banman said. “This is one of the biggest reasons I decided to do some research to learn more about this shark to find out where and when it was labeled.” But, the email address on the label was hard to distinguish in the pictures. So he started by googling “FIU” and found out it was for the International University of Florida. Eventually, he tracked down the researchers who labeled Mellow – exactly what Kasana and Chapman hoped for. “It was very exciting to see that Mellow was looking good and healthy – despite trying to remove a pair of scissors from Tim’s fishing line,” Kasana said. “This is the first individual I have labeled to have been recaptured. It is especially nice to see people who are proactive in reporting and providing information, setting a great example for good civic science. ” Banman was surprised to learn that Mellow was one of many sharks the team has labeled in Belize over the years as part of a long-term project based on a strong, collaborative network of multi-stakeholder researchers, fishing communities and Belize Fisheries. Departments. The goal is to conduct research that translates into conservation, helping guide political decisions in Belize that better protect sharks as well as rays. To date, the team has trained and hired fishermen as research scientists, which has led to the reduction of sharks caught. They have set up a protocol for assessing shark fishing in Belize. Their research has also led to the creation of the world’s first beam shelter in Belize protecting more than 20 species. “It seemed to me that it was a very exciting and educational experience that made me appreciate the underwater world so much more,” Banman said. “I think I can do more must be done to protect him and I feel I have what it takes to help change. ” Banman has already helped more than I know. The Mellow update contributes to data researchers have compiled about how tiger sharks use habitats in Belize. Two decades of data seem to suggest that tiger sharks are not hanging around shore. Recent assessments of shark fishing in Belize and the researcher’s ongoing collaborations with local fishermen have shown that sharks are choosing deeper waters – exactly where Mellow was found. The current location of Mellow is a mystery. He may be in those deep waters around Glover’s rock. There is no way to know. Unless, of course, the cold, calm and collected shark decides to bite another line.

