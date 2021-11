A tanker truck explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98 people

At least 98 people lost their lives when a tanker truck exploded on Friday night after an accident in the capital of Sierra Leone. According to an official from the country’s disaster management agency, many of the victims were motorcycles and taxi drivers who had tried to collect the spilled fuel at the time of the blast, in the Wellington area of ​​the capital, Freetown. A witness to the blasts after the blasts said he had also killed people near buildings and vehicles. The death toll could rise, said the official, Mohamed Lamrana Bah, because more people were taken to hospitals in critical condition, although he could not specify a number.

The President of the West African countries, Julius Maada Bio, said on Twitter that he was deeply concerned by what had happened and promised government support for the families affected.

The tanker truck is thought to have been trying to return around 10pm when it collided with a truck transporting sand, Mr Bah said. Then the tanker truck started to run out of fuel. Bicycle riders, taxi drivers and people around the neighborhood rushed to the scene to collect the leaking fuel, and during the process, the tanker exploded, he said in an interview Saturday morning. Mr Bah, who is communications director for the National Disaster Management Agency in Sierra Leone, said a house and sand truck tires were still burning and that his agency and others were trying to clear the area. In a video of the aftermath, a man diligently left the scene of the blast, with some rags left over from his clothes hanging on his badly burned skin. He seemed to be among those who tried to collect fuel.

Satan called me. Let’s pray. There is no god but Allah. Let’s pray, he repeated to himself as he walked. The blast also set fire to a nearby gas station, Mr Bah said. A student living nearby said he had heard the explosion and felt its heat in his home and then rushed to the scene. We removed the shirts and wrapped our hands to remove the bodies from the burning scene and took them to a safe place, said student, Abdul Waheed Kamara, 26. I personally rescued 16 people, the last of whom was a woman. Another man and I helped him to a safe area. She was still alive but badly burned. He said he had counted more than 100 bodies and that the fire service had arrived about 30 minutes after the blast. There were no soldiers there and police officers were staying away from the fire, he said. Among the dead, according to Mr. Kamara: a child with a backpack, people sleeping in a nearby garage and parking lot, traders trying to save their goods and being caught by fire, and all the passengers of a minibus that was hit by the force of the blast. I can still see the scene of the woman I rescued and can not remove the images from my head, he said. I will not be able to see that same place again.

