International
Peaceful demonstration in USask after Dr. Carrie Bourassa was placed on administrative leave
A peaceful demonstration was held at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) on Friday, calling for more processes and procedures regarding indigenous colleagues.
The university decided Dr. Carrie Bourassa on administrative leave earlier this week as she was the subject of a CBC investigation looked at her descent.
Bourassa self-identifies as someone with Mtis heritage, but the investigation revealed that her genealogy is genuine Eastern European.
Osawa Kiniw Kayseas was a student at the University of the First Nations of Canada and the University of Regina when Bourassa was a professor.
At the time she said all she knew about Bourassa was that she was an Mtis professor. She said she was shocked to learn of the allegations.
We are very welcoming people, and when trust is broken, it’s hard to repair that, she said.
The professor calls for indigenous content to be included in the Canadian curriculum
For almost two decades, Bourassa has been prominent in indigenous research, even giving Ted Talksabout here experience as an Mtis person.
Kiniw Kayseas has questions about her ethics.
How did she do that job? she asked. Was she going to our elders claiming to be a metis and gaining trust through her (Mtis apparent status)?
In a statement given to CBC on Friday and posted on Twitter, Bourassas’s team claims the right to self-identify as an indigenous person.
Dr. Carrie Bourassa has not falsely identified her as indigenous, nor has she taken space from indigenous peoples, whether in the form of student funding, grants or career advancement, the statement said.
She has earned her professional status and merit through hard work, self-financing and complete determination.
Some professors who identify as indigenous said they disagree with her self-identification.
You don’t want the pain, but you want the cream that goes over the cake, said organizer Marilyn Poitras, director of the USasks Indigenous Legal Center.
Our trauma is what makes us indigenous, this is what she was exploiting.
One professor said she considers what Bourassa is accused of committing as a form of theft.
Indigenous organizations call for a national investigation into the 1960s Scoop
In fact what they are doing is taking up space that was not created for them and are actually contributing to the problem of inequality, said Raven Sinclair, a professor at the University of Regina.
She claimed that she and several other colleagues who had known Bourassa for years were skeptical of her Mtis status.
We saw a change over time as she became more indigenous, Sinclair said, claiming that Bourassa began dressing in more traditional indigenous clothing over time.
Caroline Tait is a professor at the University of Saskatchewan, and examined the claims of Bourassa descent along with several colleagues.
She filed a complaint at the university about Bourassa. She said she hopes the investigation will lead to changes in policy and procedure for USask and others across Canada to ensure.
Everything that happens from here on out should be led by the natives and there should be strong indigenous voices that are there, she said.
In an email to Global News, the University of Saskatchewan said they support peaceful rallies like this.
We need universities to have these bold discussions and be open to having them more often, wrote provost Dr. Airini.
Reconciliation is a journey, and sometimes it will be complex and messy.
The university said it is important to focus on healing and a way forward.
