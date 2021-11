Opinion: Good food at the International Space Station

There may be a reason why astronauts are rhapsodic about the view from space, but they never mention food. NASA and other space agencies try to give the crews at the International Space Station nutritious and interesting food. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is said to occasionally consume crayfish, cod and almond cake with caramelized pears at the space station, prepared in collaboration with famous French chefs. But also one French astronaut should drink most meals from a plastic squeeze bag. Zero gravity is not conducive to good eating. Food in space can only be rehydrated and heated, not cooked fresh: open flames are not allowed. Crew members must keep their meals contained so that the crumbs do not swim and multiply for the entire mission. Imagine trying to spend 6 months in a pretzel dust storm. And an astronaut can not ask, “Do you think the falafel place is in Grubhub?” Foods for each crew member must be stored in advance and eaten properly. All of this may seem a bit grim. But astronauts can also enjoy the most beautiful view off the planet. And what will they do: leave? So it was a small step for interstellar cuisine when American astronaut Megan McArthur recently photos posted its holding a taco shell stuffed with beef, rehydrated tomatoes, artichokes and a fresh bunch grown at the International Space Station itself. “[B]”There are still tacos in space,” she wrote on Twitter. Even Pesquet, the French astronaut kidnapped by lobster, posted on Instagram, “It is a great joy to grow (and eat) your food, and necessary for the further exploration of our Solar System.” There appears to be a suitcase-sized space garden on board the ISS that holds about six “cushions” filled with clay and manure, and a purple LED light. Astronauts have grown lettuce, Chinese cabbage, Russian red kale, mizuna mustard and zinnia on this microplot to test which plants can grow best during a long space journey. We called Melva Aguirre, who owns the pot of peppers in Hatch, NM, the home of chiles. She says the harvest of their famous local crops in outer space are the talk of the town. “Now the whole universe knows how big our buds are,” she said. When I asked her if she could recommend a recipe for chile, Aguirre told me, “Just fill it up.” “To be filled?” I asked her, and she laughed and said, “I mean, in your mouth.” A recipe I can follow too. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wjct.org/2021-11-06/opinion-fine-dining-on-the-international-space-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos