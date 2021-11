of Penn State AbingtonLaunchBox, the business accelerator program and the signing of Invent Penn State initiative, is marking Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) with awebinar, podcasts and events on YouTube. GEW starts on November 8th. “Use YouTube to Grow Your Business” Monday, November 8, 10:00 p.m. This website offers best practices for creating a compelling YouTube channel and video content that promotes your products and services and promotes engagement with your brand including: Why you should have a YouTube channel

How to Create a YouTube Channel

What is important to complete when uploading a video

Developing good creativity and how to aim and measure results Register here. This event is presented in partnership with Google and LaunchBoxes from the Abington, Harrisburg, Hazleton, Beaver, York, Berks and Mont Alto campuses of Penn State. Venture 101 Podcast Tuesday, November 9, 11:00 p.m. The weekly podcast by AbingtonLaunchBoxw will be released on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcastson on November 9th. At Entrepreneurship 101, we cover entrepreneurship related topics, but guests only have 101 seconds to respond. Subscribe to the podcast series for quick acquisition of business and entrepreneurship topics. The era of engagement with content creator Brian Saviano Wednesday, November 10, afternoon Content creation is fast becoming a path for many people to exercise their creative energy and launch their entrepreneurial endeavors. During this live interactive streaming on YouTube, participants can connect with a content creator as they share their experiences of launching and building engagement platforms. Brian Savianode develops content for all ages in a variety of media. Since his first game lessons created in his grandparents ’office more than 10 years ago, he has shared stories playing his favorite video games. Saviano brings his infectious humor, extensive knowledge and connection to everything he does. The event will be broadcast live on Channel AbingtonLaunchBoxYouTube. Launch Trajectories FeaturingAbington StudentJosh Ventura Wednesday, November 10, at 1:45 p.m. AbingtonLaunchBoxwill premieres a video chat with Abington student entrepreneur Josh Ventura. Ventura started The Sound Gallery Studios in Philadelphia, which provides artists with an inspiring environment to create by offering personalized service and exceptional sound quality. Sound Gallery has grown into a multifaceted music company specializing in recording studios, live events and artist development. This is a recorded event that will have its premiere at Channel AbingtonLaunchBoxYouTube. Although the event is recorded, viewers can chat live with Ventura during this premiere via the YouTubechat feature. AbingtonLaunchBoxoffers support for students as well as small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region. It is open to all, no connection to Penn State is required to use its services, which are available to startups and early stage entrepreneurs at no cost. For more information on the AbingtonLaunchBox, contact Peter Hornberger, Lecturer in Business and Entrepreneurship. Penn State Inventory is a nationwide initiative to promote economic development, job creation and student career success. About Penn State Abington Penn State Abington offers an affordable, accessible, and high-impact education that results in the success of a diverse student body. He is committed to student success through innovative approaches to 21st century public higher education within a world-class research university. With approximately 3,700 students, Penn State Abington is a residential campus offering undergraduate degrees in 23 majors, undergraduate research, the Schreyer honors program, NCAA Division III athletics, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psu.edu/news/abington/story/abington-business-accelerator-offers-events-global-entrepreneurship-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos