UNREAL NEWS: A look at what did not happen this week

CLAIM: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but has tested positive for the virus.

FACTS: A day after Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, social media users began to falsely claim that he had not just received two doses of COVID vaccine -19, but also a third booster dose. Social media posts Thursday used the false claim as a premise for skepticism about the effectiveness of the vaccine. “FORWARD – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, triple vaccinated, tested positive for COVID”, reads a post that circulates widely on Instagram. “Remember, believe in science.” Another Facebook post said: “LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID and he is (star) TRIPLE VAXXED. (star) ‘However, Garcetti has not received a boost for COVID-19, said Alex Comisar, his communications director, on Thursday. . Garcetti “received two doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this year and will take his booster as soon as he is recommended to do so,” Comisar said. If you first received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, U.S. health authorities say you qualify for a booster if your last dose was at least six months ago and you are 65 and older. Adult youth with health problems, or with work or living conditions that put them at the highest risk of COVID-19, are also eligible. Anyone who gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine first is eligible for a booster, as long as they got the vaccine at least two months ago. People who are fully vaccinated are still strongly protected from hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency says public health officials have noticed a weakening of protection over time against mild to moderate illnesses, especially in certain populations. Boosting injections can increase protection for people who have been vaccinated months ago.

CLAIM: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine makes you more likely to get AIDS or cancer.

THE FACTS: The claim is false. On October 25, Facebook and Instagram removed a live video posted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In the video, Bolsonaro falsely claimed that people in the UK who had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine were developing AIDS faster than expected. Days later, posts on social media repeated the false information. A popular Facebook post falsely claimed: “All, strokes are giving ppl cancer and HIV”. But immunologists, infectious disease specialists and cancer researchers contacted by the Associated Press said COVID-19 vaccines do not cause cancer or make individuals more prone to contract HIV, which is the virus that causes AIDS. Dr. Michael Imperiale, a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Michigan, said “there is no evidence linking vaccines to cancer” and that none of the vaccine ingredients are a cause of cancer. Dr. Mark Shlomchik, head of the immunology department at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said the idea that any vaccine could cause cancer was incorrect. “There is no practical way for a vaccine to cause cancer,” Shlomchik said. “No vaccine we have ever studied or used to prevent infection has ever been linked to cancer.” The claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause HIV or AIDS is “absolutely and categorically a false statement,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, associate chief of the HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine Division at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. “There is nothing in COVID vaccines that contain neither HIV nor increase an organism’s susceptibility to HIV contracting.” Individuals also cannot be infected with HIV while receiving the vaccine. “It is not possible to transmit HIV between people during immunization,” said Dr. Paul Bollyky, Associate Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases Section at Stanford University Department of Medicine. “COVID-19 vaccines are not made using any human blood product and a single-use needle is used in every different person who has received the vaccine.” AIDS is the most severe stage of HIV infection, accompanied by a high viral load and a severely damaged immune system. But in clinical trials testing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, no evidence emerged that suggested that people living with HIV were more likely to develop AIDS after receiving the vaccine. “Many hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in worldwide vaccine trials,” Shlomchik said. ” Unwanted events’ were studied in both vaccinated participants and unvaccinated persons who were part of the study. “There has never been a difference between the two groups in getting AIDS.” Real-world data also do not show that vaccinated people get AIDS more often than unvaccinated people. “7 billion doses of COVID vaccines have been given,” Gandhi said. “And there is no evidence that vaccines make individuals more likely to get AIDS.”

CLAIM: Photo shows “400 planes used by # COP26Glasgow participants to attend a conference on emissions reduction and fossil fuels.”

FACTS: The image of parked aircraft was taken in New Orleans during the 2013 Super Bowl, not at the UN climate summit in Scotland known as COP26. Some who are critical of the fact that some participants flew to the climate conference with private jets mistakenly used the old 2013 photo to express their opinion. “These are the 400 planes used by # COP26Glasgow participants to go to a conference on reducing emissions and fossil fuels,” conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza wrote in a Twitter post that garnered about 9,000 retweets and 23,000 likes. “It is clear that there will be fierce competition here for the Hypocrisy Awards. Contrasting image searches show that the photo used in the tweet has been online for several years. The image appeared in a 2013 story by Aviation International News, which identified the image as showing hundreds of business jets at New Orleans Lakefront Airport for the Super Bowl that year. David Spielman, New Orleans-based photographer, trusted for the image, confirmed in a telephone interview that he took the photo for that media. D’Souza later corrected himself on Facebook, where he had also shared the claim. “Correction: the photo posted below was the wrong photo,” he said. “The photo below was taken in 2013.” D’Souza did not immediately respond to a request for comment. COP26 sees itself as a “carbon neutral conference” and says “the inevitable carbon emissions from COP26” will be offset – for example by investing in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Associated Press asked the communications team at the conference how many private jets had transported participants and whether they were included in the carbon offset plan, but received no response prior to publication. Other attempts to verify the number of private jets used were also unsuccessful.

CLAIM: A bus advertisement for recognizing the warning signs of stroke in children is related to COVID-19 vaccines.

FACTS: In the days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for use by children ages 5 to 11, social media users shared a photo of a bus ad by Canada to spread false information about COVID- 19 vaccines and children. Posts circulating on the Internet included a photo of the ad, which read: “Children have strokes too, recognize the signs,” along with a caption that falsely suggested that the government was somehow predicting a wave of strokes on children after they vaccinated against COVID. -19. However, the ad, which appeared on nine buses in Ontario, has nothing to do with vaccines. A Canadian charity, Reaching Beyond Brain Injury, placed ads to educate the public about strokes in children during pediatric stroke awareness month in May. The foundation’s co-founders, Nadine Vermeulen and Rebecca DiManno, started the organization after their sons suffered strokes at the ages of 10 and 14. Vermeulen said the bus ads had nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccines. “It was heartbreaking that what we are trying to do and raise awareness has turned into something we think we need to protect ourselves from,” she told social media claims. Vermeulen said her organization had not said strokes were common, they just wanted to make parents aware. “None of us knew that children could be hit until our children did,” Vermeulen told the Associated Press. “There are various signs you can look for that can help save a child’s life.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list stroke as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccines. Millions of children aged 12 to 17 have received the Pfizer vaccine and there have been no significant reports of stroke. “None of the mRNA vaccines under investigation for children are related to this,” said Dr. Kevin J. Downes, assistant professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, for strokes. This week, American children ages 5 to 11 began receiving the Pfizer vaccine for children COVID-19. Prior to that, the FDA reviewed data from 3,100 children in that age group who had received the vaccine during trials and found that some experienced mild to moderate side effects, including arm pain, fatigue, and fever. On rare occasions, some adolescents and young adults who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have reported a side effect of heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis.

