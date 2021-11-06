Paddleboarding incident in Wales: Woman arrested after fourth death





Andrea Powell, 41, of the Bridgend area, who was in hospital after the October 30 incident on the Cleddau River in Haverfordwest, was named by police as the fourth victim to die.

Dyfed-Powys police reported earlier that two other women and a man died at the scene last week after a group of nine adults from the South Wales area traveled to Pembrokeshire for a paddle boarding excursion and faced difficulty in water. Five other people were rescued unharmed.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all those involved in this tragic incident. We are supporting her family and will demand that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time,” Powell said in a statement.

Police said the woman who was arrested Friday as part of the investigation “has been released under investigation”.

The families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident last week paid tribute to them. Morgan Rogers, 24, was described by her family as “the best she could be”, which “would sadly miss mom, dad, Rhys, Harry, Holly and Katy”. The family of Nicola Wheatley, 40, said: “We are devastated by our loss. Nicola was a mother, daughter, bride and loving wife. Nicola was a beautiful, caring, attentive and funny person. She was amazing in every aspect. “It has left a void in our lives that will never be filled.” The family of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, called him a “devoted husband, father, son and brother” and said he “dedicated his life to contributing to society in his many adventures in raising money for various causes” “. The O’Dwyer family also said: “Paul was a water baby. His passion for water began with Aberavon rescuers at a young age. “His sporting prowess extended to many different sports. He was an army champion in surfing, a member of the British Army 7 rugby team, rugby player Aberavon Green, ski instructor and has finished many times in peak races. in Britain and Wales. “We as a family are truly grateful for the kind messages that have been sent to us in our time of great sorrow.”

