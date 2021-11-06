Doctors on call expand to include international travel testing

PC: Doctors on call

With the return of international travel to Hawaii, Doctors On Call has expanded to include International Travel Testing in all of their Emergency Care locations.

The state of Hawaii announced that it will welcome international travelers according to the new federal requirements starting Monday, November 8, 2021. Governor David Ige said that as a result, the state of Hawaii will comply with the federal requirements for entry into the United States for international passengers that travel directly to Hawaii since November 8th. The “Safe Travel to Hawaii” program will remain in effect for domestic travel.

International travelers entering the country elsewhere and transit through Hawaii will be treated as domestic passengers for the purposes of the Safe Travels Hawaii program, which means that they must comply with the requirements of our programs or be vaccinated. or have a negative NAAT PCR test, Governor Ige said.

We want to make it fast, easy and convenient for our visitors… at the same time we are working to get the Maui economy back to normal, said Dr. Norman Estin, Medical Director of Doctors On call.

Local regional testing resorts are also being set up at many resorts to make it more suitable for the visitor industry and their guests. Furthermore, Doctors on Call has Mobile Testing Teams that can go to specific locations to provide on-site testing as needed.

For more information, call Mike McGovern, Director of Testing, at 808-666-1042 or [email protected]