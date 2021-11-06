International
At COP26 talks, 45 countries pledge to protect nature in the fight against climate change
GLASGOW, Nov. 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Forty-five countries will pledge Saturday to step up nature conservation and repair agriculture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, British hosts of the UN COP26 climate summit said.
With a growing world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it was vital to curb global warming driven by agriculture, deforestation and other land use changes that make up about a quarter of the planet’s warming emissions. humanity.
On Saturday, the COP26 talks will focus on ways to attract nature to keep alive a goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) above pre-industrial times, the toughest ambition of the climate deal. Paris of 2015.
Average surface temperatures are already around 1.2C.
To keep 1.5 degrees alive, we need action from every part of society, including an urgent transformation in how we manage ecosystems and grow, produce and consume food on a global scale, said the UK Environment Secretary , George Eustice.
We need to put people, nature and climate at the center of our food systems, he added.
The statement said 45 governments would commit to urgent action and investment to protect nature and move to more sustainable ways of farming.
Supporters include major economies led by the United States, Japan and Germany and emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, Morocco, Vietnam, the Philippines, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Uruguay.
The statement did not provide the total amount of funding, but said the measures would include “the use of over $ 4 billion in new public sector investment in agricultural innovation, including the development of climate-resistant crops and regenerative solutions to improve soil health.” “.
Among the measures, Britain said it would give a 500 500m boost to protect more than 5 million hectares – equivalent to more than 3.5 million football fields – of tropical rainforests and create thousands of green jobs in all over Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Greenhouse gas emissions from land use range from the carbon dioxide released from forest burning to clearing agricultural land, to methane from cows and other livestock as they break down food.
PREPARATIONS TITLE
Some environmental activists say Britain has changed the way countries hosting climate summits, or COPs – formally known as Conference of the Parties – run global rallies, where they usually work behind the scenes to build consensus.
Instead, Britain has grabbed the headlines this week by announcing new alliances, for example from more than 40 countries to phase out coal, or another of the $ 130 trillion big investors at their disposal for it. boost the green economy.
Some climate activists are wary that high-profile promises may not be fulfilled.
As important as these announcements are, they are not legally binding, said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Kenya-based research institute. This may not be a COP driven press release.
He said the test of agricultural commitments would be how many are built into each of the 45 countries’ formal climate action plans.
And Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace, said media reports in the UK often turned out to be exaggerations.
We actually want to find things to celebrate here, but it’s hard when there is a constant concern that everyone is playing, she said in a statement.
Matt Williams of the London-based Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said food and agriculture have so far been largely lacking at the COP26 summit, as well as many countries’ 2030 climate plans.
This agreement sows the seeds for food and agriculture that will be considered a serious part of the road to zero net emissions, he added.
The UK-led nature declaration noted that clearing the land to produce foods such as beef, soy, palm oil and cocoa is a major driver of deforestation.
He said 28 countries that are large consumers of these goods had joined a Roadmap for Forestry, Agriculture and Commodity Trade (FACT) launched in February this year.
To protect the seas of the planets, which suffer from overfishing and warming waters, the COP26 statement said more than 10 new countries had signed a goal to protect at least 30% of the oceans by 2030.
They are India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Samoa, Tonga, Gambia and Georgia.
Reporting by Alister Doyle; edited by Megan Rowling. Please appreciate the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who are struggling to live freely or justly. Visit http://news.trust.org/climate
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
