List of leading international prices from around the world

There are several major international awards from around the world that make the news each year. See the list here. (representative image) There are several major international awards that make the news each year, such as the Nobel Prizes, Oscars and more. These international awards are from different fields with awards offered by different countries and organizations. However, over the years, they have gained international prestige and fame. Here is a list of major international prices you should know about: Nobel Prize This is the most prestigious award in the world. It was created in 1900 by the will of Alfred Bernhard Nobel.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded annually on December 10, the anniversary of the founder’s death.

It has been awarded in the fields of Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine (since 1901) and Economics (since 1969). Click here to check out more facts on the Nobel Prize and the Nobel Laureate so far. Grammy Awards Awarded for Outstanding Achievement in the Music Industry by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, America.

Started in 1959.

Pandit Ravi Shankar has received the Grammy Award three times. Pulitzer Prize This international award was established in 1917 and was named after the American publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

It is awarded annually in the United States for achievements in journalism, literature, and music. Click here to know more about its origins and the award-winning Indians. Magsaysay Prices This grand prize was created in 1957.

He was named after Ramon Magsaysay, the former president of the Philippines.

The award is given annually on August 31, the anniversary of Magsaysay’s birth, for outstanding contributions to public service, community leadership, journalism, literature and the creative arts, and international understanding.

It is given annually to individuals or organizations in Asia displaying the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late and beloved Filipino leader.

Magsaysay Prize winners will each receive a certificate, a medallion bearing the resemblance of the late President, and a cash prize. There is more around here previous award winners. Man Booker Award This major international award was established in 1968.

It is the highest literary award in the world, created by the Booker Company and the British Pulishers Association along the lines of the US Pulitzer Prize. Look facts about the Man Booker award here. Look previous Man Booker Prize winners here. Here is a list of 5 Indian novelists who were shortlisted or won the Man Booker Prize in different years. Price for fair living The Right Livelihood Award was established in 1980.

This major international award is also referred to as the Alternative Nobel Prize.

It is given to individuals to honor those who work on practical and exemplary solutions to the most urgent challenges facing the world today. Click here to know more facts about the Living Justice Award. Oscar Awards This major international award was established in 1929.

These awards are given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, USA, in recognition of the outstanding contribution in various fields of filmmaking.

Oscar-nominated Indian films are Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay (1988), Lagaan (2001)

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to win an Oscar in 1982 for costume design in the film Gandhi. Click here to know more facts about the Oscars. UN Prize for Human Rights This international award was established in 1966.

It is awarded every five years for individual contributions to the establishment of human rights. Read: List of National Awards of India Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

