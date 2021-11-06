Manitoba’s new prime minister faces challenge in court from Rivali





Manitoba seems to have a surplus of prime ministers at the moment. On Tuesday, Heather Stefanson was sworn in as the 24th provincial prime minister.

At about the same time, however, Shelly Glover took a different stance on the situation for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation“I am the prime minister, not her,” she told the broadcaster. Sorry, but Manitobans chose me. That day, the lawyers of Mrs. Glover filed court documents hoping to really make the case. Nor was the politician, of course, elected by the people of Manitoba through general elections. Rather, they were rivals in the election over who would lead the Progressive Conservative Party and govern the province. Open only to paid party members, a small section of the population, that vote was spurred on by Brian Pallisters’s resignation as party leader and prime minister.

The ongoing dispute over election results has again highlighted that the systems for electing Canadian political party leaders generally do not meet the high standards set by independent agencies that conduct general federal and provincial ballots. In her file in court, Mrs. Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and federal cabinet minister, claims she initially thought she had won party votes. In a sworn statement, she said the party presented her with a ballot paper early October 30 showing that 16,045 ballots had been cast. That afternoon, the party president told her he had received 8042 votes. “Immediately, given the number of votes I had received, I believed I had won the election,” she said in a statement. Not so, the party told him. Mrs. Stefanson, who has spent most of her working life in politics, had earned $ 8,405 making her a leader and prime minister. But, noted the deposition of Mrs. Glovers, the counting of votes of the two candidates combined with broken and controversial ballots amounted to 16,546 ballots, 501 more than the party said were cast at the start of the day.

Another statement sworn by one of her campaign employees claims that there were irregularities in the vote counting process. Ms. Glover is now asking the Queens Bench Court of Manitoba to declare the vote invalid and order the party to start over. In a statement to Manitoba media, the party said the election process did not favor any candidate and was overseen by independent auditors and that the ballots were protected by a security firm.

Mary Agnes Welch, a pollster with Probe Research in Winnipeg, told me it was unclear whether the court had the authority to overturn the party decision. Nor, she added, is it clear whether Governor Janice Filmon, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in the province, could remove Ms. Stefanson from office after swearing in her post as prime minister. She raises the question of what the appeal mechanism is for these types of cases because they seem to appear quite regularly in Canada, she said. You wonder if a court challenge like this is a little weird on the part of Shelly Glovers. The internal dispute also highlights, she said, divisions within the Provincial Conservative Party. Ms. Glover, who is fully vaccinated, was rejected compulsory vaccination and questioned the need for evidence of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants.

Mrs. Stefanson, who was health minister, favors such measures. Although her record as Minister of Health was not always exemplary. Last spring, the coronavirus was spreading faster in Manitoba than in any other province or state in Canada, the United States or Mexico. It is another example of the difficulties conservatives have in creating a cohesive political party, she said. Right now in Manitoba, there is a significant portion of fairly strong right-wing conservatives who feel quite naked from their party. In an email, Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland, told me that while political parties are subject to laws governing fundraising and spending, they remain private entities and can do almost anything they want. for electing their leaders. He said this could lead to measures that were less than democratic, like the party rejecting potential candidates (something that occurred in Manitoba) or changing the rules by a party executive or an outgoing leader to change the outcome. There is something to be said if an election agency can be engaged to manage the voting process in party leadership competitions, he said. Trans Canada

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported for Canada to the New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten. how are we

I could hardly have had your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send it to [email protected] Do you like this email?

Tell your friends and let them know that they can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/05/world/canada/manitoba-premier-election-stefanson-glover.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos