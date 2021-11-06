American colleges report fewer foreign gifts as Biden takes office, raising concerns from Rep. Gallagher

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Is questioning a nearly $ 1.5 billion drop in foreign gifts reported to American colleges and universities since President Biden took office.

The Department of Education launched in 2019 and 2020 hitting on the acceptance of foreign gifts in schools under Article 117 of the Higher Education Act in an effort to track the spread of foreign money from countries like China and Qatar into the US education system.

Gallagher noted in a letter Wednesday to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona that, between July 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021, American schools reported $ 1.6 billion in foreign gifts. However, as of Jan. 20, schools have reported only $ 4.3 million in gifts over an extended period of time.

“Since Biden took office on January 20, the number of reported foreign gifts has dropped absolutely,” Gallagher told Fox News Digital.

“American universities have reported just over $ 4 million in donations. This is a small number. The math does not match. And to make matters worse, it appears that the Biden administration has not even launched a new investigation into the funding of So, in my mind, this leaves us with two scenarios: either the foreign gift bars went off, or the Biden administration is giving universities a pass, directly violating federal law and in the process, allowing the Party “Chinese communists to influence free monarchy. American Academy without any transparency.”

Gallagher’s own alma mater, Georgetown University, received a $ 10 million donation from the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) of China in January 2016, which aimed to create US-China Dialogue Initiative on Global Issues , an institution for “cultivating common approaches to questions around the globe”.

In his letter, the congressman claims that foreign money “often creates financial incentives for universities to act in the interests of the policies of opposing foreign governments” like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He showed the Chinese Confucius Institute , CCP-funded educational programs that were not uncommon in U.S. schools before 2020, as an example.

As of September 9, there were only 36 Confucius institutes in partnership with American schools, including eight that are preparing to close. according to National Association of Scholars. That’s less than 100 in 2017, but NAS suggests ending these partnerships does not fully resolve the issue because similar programs are appearing under new names.

The CCP-funded program quietly announced in July that it was changing the name of the Confucius Institute Headquarters, Hanban, to the Center for Language Education and Cooperation. Party-led Global Times reported for the first time measures, noting that it would “dispel Western misinterpretation that the organization served as China’s ideological marketing machine.”

Gallagher asked Cardona three questions in his letter: Has the Department of Education reinterpreted Section 117 or provided new guidance to higher education institutions regarding gift reporting thresholds, and is this information publicly available? Has the department opened any new investigations involving Chinese or foreign money since Jan. 20? Are Confucius institutes that have been “renamed” with a new name in terms of foreign influence campaigns and academic freedom on campus a concern for the department?

The Department did not respond to these questions, but stated that “records of foreign gifts and contracts reported to the Department by the institutions are available in a searchable format here: https://sites.ed.gov/foreigngifts (these data were updated in July of this year).

“I think the most misunderstood aspect of our competition with China is the way in which the Chinese Communist Party uses the work of the United Front. [Department] to influence diaspora populations around the world, ”Gallagher said.

“The American population goes directly back to founding the party to which it is coded. And it was only my observation that we have a poor understanding of how they operate in that space, and I think American universities are one of the softest targets for “The work of the Chinese United Front.”

He added that he believed China’s influence in American schools was “partly an ideological rivalry” of which many are unaware, and that American leaders “should be more vigilant in defending against the work of the United China Front.” .

He also believes that the ability of the United States “to win this competition with the CCP will go down to the fact that our best and brightest in America are committed to winning that competition and it is our university system, which is supposed to “It will cultivate it in the future. The generation of Americans who will help us win this competition.”

Instead, some students and teachers have expressed concerns about the lack of free speech and the “hostile environment” on college campuses, Gallagher said.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.