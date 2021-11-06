I. Falls without waiting for Canadian influx when the border reopens

He and Alison Stewart, owner of a boutique called The Hideaway in downtown International Falls, say they think the test requirement to return to Canada could make people stop before rushing to buy and eat.

“As the days go by and I’m really talking to our Canadian friends, how many will come when they need to have a negative COVID test to get home?” asked Steward. “So we are very curious to know how many will come.”

Mayor Droba said free rapid testing is not widely available in rural Minnesota.

“Will our Canadian neighbors come here and do their grocery shopping and watch a movie or do the things they traditionally did in International Falls and then pay $ 160, $ 180 to return to Canada?” ? ” he asked.

Canada requires a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of someone traveling north across the border, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Stewart said before COVID, 30 percent of her business came from Canada. So her first thought when she heard about the upcoming reopening was, “I don’t have enough goods.”

She hopes those Canadian clients return.

“Beyond the aspect of his business, we are friends with all of these people. And we really miss them,” Stewart said.

Meanwhile, she and Droba say they will both wait and see.

“It will have an impact,” Droba said. “But we do not think it will be big until that component of the test goes away.”