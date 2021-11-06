BWI-Marshall international flights will resume with the reopening of borders





Several international flights are set to resume in Maryland as the US prepares to reopen its borders to international travelers. Starting Monday and just in time for the holidays, international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to return to the United States as part of the White House lifting the travel ban. | RELATED: This is when fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering the US. , go to any online app to track your flight, submit all your information and everything, "Gonez said. Starting Monday, visitors from Europe, Canada, Mexico and a host of other countries will be allowed to enter U.S. travelers will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight.Returning U.S. citizens will need to submit a negative test for COVID-19 the day before re-entry. "RELATED: New travel restrictions COVID-19 are coming. Here's what to expect Travel agent Dilworth Daley told 11 News that international travel to the US is on the rise, and it's a welcome holiday gift for families." "I mean international travel, the fact that things will change, you will just make things better for everyone involved," Daley said. "Those who have not traveled, who may be a little hesitant will be a little more comfortable. Holidays are approaching, so, yes, there will certainly be an increase in travel." | RELATED: President Biden eases travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers British Airways has suspended service to London at Burgimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport from March 2020. The service will resume on 19 November. Other international airlines will resume service at BWI-Marshall in the New Year. With more rules being set, passengers need to be prepared for even more delays at the airport. Travel agents said the best advice is to stay calm RELATED: US will reopen land borders in November to fully vaccinate

