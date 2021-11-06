BWI-Marshall international flights will resume with the reopening of borders

Several international flights are set to resume in Maryland as the US prepares to reopen its borders to international travelers.
Starting Monday, and just in time for the holidays, international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to return to the United States as part of the White House lifting the international travel ban.
Allen Gonez, from Toronto, said he hopes the reopened borders will make his travel experiences a little easier.
“It’s a lot of preparation you have to do to travel, to take the test, to access any online application to track the flight, to present all your information and everything,” Gonez said.
Starting Monday, visitors from Europe, Canada, Mexico and a host of other countries will be allowed to enter the US, foreign travelers will need to show vaccination proof or a COVID-19 negative test within 72 hours of their flight.
Returning U.S. citizens will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test one day prior to re-entry.
Travel agent Dilworth Daley told 11 News that international travel to the US has been on the rise and it is a welcome holiday gift for families.
“I would say international travel, the fact that things will change, will just improve things for everyone involved,” Daley said. “Those who have not traveled, who may be a little hesitant will be a little more comfortable. Holidays are approaching, so, yes, there will certainly be an increase in travel.”
British Airways has suspended service to London at Burgimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport since March 2020. This service will resume on 19 November. Other international airlines will resume service at BWI-Marshall in the new year.
With more rules in place, passengers should also be prepared for more delays at the airport. Travel agents said the best advice is to stay calm.
