International
COP26: A look at the state of the game
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – As this year’s UN climate talks move into their second week, negotiations on key topics are moving forward. Driven by several high-profile announcements at the beginning of the meeting, the delegates are optimistic about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.
Laurent Fabius, the former French foreign minister who helped draft the Paris climate deal, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began on October 31 and “most negotiators want a deal”.
But negotiators were still trying late Saturday to gather a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the second week of talks. Here is the state of play in four key areas halfway to the UN climate talks in Glasgow:
MAIN RESULT FROM THE CONFERENCE
Each Conference of the Parties, or COP, concludes with a general statement. It is as much a political statement as it is a statement of purpose of where countries are heading to fight climate change.
A bunch of announcements at the start of COP26 talks in Glasgow on issues including ending deforestation, reducing methane emissions, securing more money for green investments and phasing out coal use can be reflected in this final statement. Although only a few countries have signed each of these agreements, others will be encouraged to add their signatures at a later date.
Affirmation of the intention to keep global warming at or below 1.5 C by the end of the century, compared to pre-industrial times, is also seen as important. With rising greenhouse gas emissions, host Britain has said it wants the Glasgow talks to “keep 1.5 C alive”. One way to achieve this would be to encourage rich polluters in particular to update their emission reduction targets every one or two years, instead of every five years as now required by the Paris Agreement.
MONEY IS IMPORTANT TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE
Rich countries pledged to mobilize $ 100 billion annually by 2020 to help poor countries cope with climate change. This target is likely to be lost, to the great disappointment of developing countries.
Restoring goodwill and trust between rich and poor countries on this issue requires a clear commitment to increase financial support starting in 2025. Addressing the sharp question of who will pay for the losses and damages that nations face as a result of global warming that are not. Responsibility for it is also important, but the deal could be elusive, observers say.
“It’s about finances, finances, finances, finances,” Fabius said.
CARBON TRADING: A VARIOUS NUT TO DRINK
Many negotiators and observers at climate conferences roll their eyes when they hear the words “Article 6”.
The section dealing with the rules for carbon markets has become one of the most complex parts of the Paris climate agreement to be finalized. Six years after the signing of the agreement, the countries seem to be making progress and there is even talk of a breakthrough on this issue that frustrated negotiators in Madrid two years ago.
Observers say Brazil and India may be willing to drop the requirements to count their old – but others say – invalid – carbon credits accumulated under previous agreements. The price for this may be that rich countries give poor countries a share of the proceeds from carbon market transactions to adapt to climate change. This has been a red line for the United States and the European Union so far.
An Article 6 agreement is seen as crucial because many countries and companies aim to reduce their emissions to “zero net” by 2050. This requires balancing any remaining pollution with an equal amount of carbon that they can say for sure. that is caught elsewhere, e.g. through forests or by technological means.
TRANSPARENCY AND LEGALITY IN NATIONAL REVIEWS OF REDUCTION
The Paris Agreement allows governments to set their own emission reduction targets, and many of them are in the distant future.
Verifying that countries are doing what they pledged and that their goals are backed by realistic measures is complex. China in particular has promoted the idea of providing data in formats defined by other nations. Brazil and Russia, meanwhile, have resisted demands to present in more detail the short-term measures they are taking to meet their long-term goals.
