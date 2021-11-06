40,000 appointments for the third dose of COVID-19 now available at city-run clinics – Toronto City





News Announcement November 6, 2021 Residents eligible for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now able to book their appointment at city-run clinics as of 8am today. Approximately 40,000 vaccine appointments are available in the provincial reservation system for clinics operated by the city over the next two weeks. Appointments can be booked by visiting the city of Toronto COVID-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900. Additional meetings will open in the coming weeks. Healthcare workers can get their COVID-19 vaccine through their affiliated hospital. In addition to city-run clinics, Toronto residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine through one of more than 450 local pharmacies that offer the vaccine, at many doctor’s offices, and at other partner health care clinics. Populations at the highest risk of falling protection and severe COVID-19 disease are offered a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at least six months after the end of their primary series. Many individuals who have received a two-dose series of a COVID-19 viral vector vaccine (eg AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD), health care workers, individuals aged 70 and over or with compromised immunity, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis are now eligible for a third dose. The full list of third dose eligibility is available on the provincial website. Recommendations for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine To protect our families, communities and young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, everyone must do their part and be vaccinated. Residents who have not yet started vaccination or have not completed their primary series are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Vaccination appointments usually last less than 30 minutes from start to finish. City-run clinics are easily accessible by transit and offer free on-site parking. Clinic staff is also able to provide resources in many languages. A person with a vaccination appointment can also bring a support person to help with the translation. More information on city-operated immunization clinic transport options and on-site amenities is available on the Citys COVID-19 website: How to get vaccinated Quotes:

“We are opening 40,000 appointments this morning to help qualified residents get their third dose. Thank you to everyone on the Toronto Team who work to deliver the third dose and to the ongoing efforts to administer the first and second doses of the vaccine to humans. I continue to encourage all residents to be vaccinated so that they can be protected and that we can protect the progress we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

– Mayor John Tory “Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against virus contraction and excellent protection against severe results. A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for some populations to receive more stable protection. If you qualify for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to book an appointment at one of our vaccination clinics or through the channel most convenient for you. ”

