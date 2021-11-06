Progress on recommendations from Maples blast report ‘not good enough’, says family member

One year after the deadliest COVID-19 care home explosion in Manitoba, a lawyer for the families of residents of personal care homes affected by the pandemic has an open assessment of the provincial government’s progress on recommendations.

“Not well enough,” said Eddie Calisto-Tavares, whose father was one of the people who died as a result of the explosion at Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

The spread, which was announced on October 20, 2020 and ended the following January, led to 56 deaths. A total of 231 residents and Maples staff became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during the course of the outbreak.

province released a progress report Friday, stating that it had met nine of the 17 recommendations made in a report by Dr.Lynn Stevenson in the wake of the outbreak. All short-term recommendations and all recommendations regarding the Maples facility have been completed, the province said.

These recommendations included clarifying roles and procedures in the event of an outbreak, improving housekeeping and cleaning, and ensuring daily visits to doctors after an outbreak has been declared.

Calisto-Tavares called those completed recommendations “basic.”

“Those were things that should have already been in place,” she said.

“So if we are measuring their success with those nine recommendations that have been achieved? Well, shame on them.”

Eddie Calisto-Tavares’s father was one of 56 people killed in the Maples COVID-19 explosion, which began on 20 October 2020 and was declared on 12 January 2021. (Global Pool Camera)

Other recommendations to be completed include calls for the province to implement a “robust” workforce plan for personal care homes and review funding for homes, “to ensure staffing levels and services provided are appropriate to the complexity of current and future residents. “

The report also recommends the province “mandate and fund a province-wide health care system response to pandemic outbreaks to reduce fragmentation and delays in responding to the outbreak”.

Callisto-Tavares also wants to see the province appoint an independent senior advocate.

The provincial government released its update a day before the anniversary night when the severity of the Maples blast became clear.

On November 6, 2020, ambulances were called to the care home because staff were overwhelmed by the number of sick residents, some of whom had already died.

Calisto-Tavares was there that night, taking care of his father. He died of COVID-19 on 11 November 2020.

Families were calling for help because the care home was too poor, she said.

“And for [health] “Minister today just to think that this is the perfect day to go out and talk about what they have achieved, are you kidding me?”

In a press release Friday, the province said it had also completed work to simplify and clarify communication and decision-making roles between the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, other service delivery organizations and the Health Incident Command.

A final report on the Maples eruption is expected in early 2022.

The deadly spread in the Maples nursing home was one of several long-term homes in Manitoba for the elderly. The facility is owned by Revera, an Ontario-based for-profit company that also owned Parkview Place in Winnipeg, where 30 people died during an explosion from mid-September 2020 to January. 12, 2021.

The Manitoba Office for the Protection of Persons in Care launched an investigation into the Maples care home earlier this summer.

In September, Maples announced it had begun accepting new residents for the first time since the blast.

Parkview Place has begun the closing process. He announced earlier this year to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority that it would close on 10 August 2022.