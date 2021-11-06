The Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in a plane crash





Marlia Mendona, one of the most famous Brazilian singers and winner of the Latin Grammy, died on November 5 in a plane crash while going to a concert. She was 26. The Mendonas press office confirmed her death in a statement and said four other passengers on the flight lost their lives as well. Their plane crashed between Mendonas hometown Goiania and Caratinga, a small town in the state of Minas Gerais located north of Rio de Janeiro. The Minas Gerais state civilian police also confirmed Mendonas’s death, without giving details of the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before arrival. Photos and videos show the plane lying just under a waterfall; Mendona had posted a video this afternoon, where he is seen walking towards the plane, with the guitar box in his hand. The rising star performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo. She was known for addressing feminist issues in her songs, such as denouncing men controlling their partners and calls for women empowerment. On the evening of November 5, the news caused a spill of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and football players. Her Instagram account has 38 million followers. I refuse to believe, I just refuse, said Brazilian soccer star Neymar, who is a friend of Mendona, on Twitter after the news was published. The Government of Brazil also expressed its condolences. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also used social media to mourn the death of one of the greatest artists of her generation. The whole country gets the shocking news, he said. Her album Em Todos os Cantos awarded her the Grammy Latin 2019 for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album Patroas. Mendona was also famous for her romantic songs, often expressing the loss of loved ones. You always make me cry, you are unique and eternal, said fan Michelle Wisla on Twitter. Mendona has left behind a son, who will turn 2 next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/brazilian-singer-and-latin-grammy-winner-dies-in-plane-crash/article37350493.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos