At least 98 dead after Sierra Leone oil tanker explodesExBulletin







change subtitles NDMA via AP

NDMA via AP FREETOWN, Sierra Leone An oil tanker truck exploded near the Sierra Leonean capital, killing at least 98 people and seriously injuring dozens more as large crowds gathered to collect the leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The blast occurred late Friday when the tanker collided with another truck as it was retreating to a gas station near a busy intersection in Wellington, east of the Freetown capital, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. “Both drivers got out of their vehicles and warned community residents to stay out of the scene as they tried to address a leak from the crash,” the agency said. In this deeply impoverished country, however, crowds still rushed to collect fuel, witnesses said. It was not immediately known what caused the leaking fuel to ignite, but a massive explosion soon followed. The video provided by the Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky as some survivors with severe burns screamed in pain. The burnt remains of the victims were scattered at the scene, awaiting transport to the mortuary. Nearly 100 injured people were taken to area hospitals, officials said. About 30 people badly burned at Connaught Hospital were not expected to survive, according to Foday Musa, a staff member in the intensive care unit. The injured, whose clothes had been burned in the fire that followed the blast, lay naked on stretchers while nurses chased them on Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered outside the main gates of the morgue and near the main entrance of the hospital, waiting for the word of their loved ones. Hospital officials called as many doctors and nurses overnight as possible to care for the injured. The country’s healthcare sector is still recovering from the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which killed many of the West African nation’s doctors and nurses. President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland to attend the United Nations climate talks on Saturday, expressed regret for the “terrible loss of life”. “My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he wrote on Twitter. Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said the National Disaster Management Agency in Sierra Leone and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency. “We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy and it is really a difficult time for our country,” he said on his Facebook page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1053162519/sierra-leone-oil-tanker-explosion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos