Boris Johnsons poll estimates fall to record low after Owen Paterson affair | Opinion polls





Boris Johnsons’ personal approval rating has dropped to a record low after his failed attempt to remove the Westminsters standard system and spare a Conservative MP from suspension. According to a new Opinium poll for the Observer, prime ministers’ personal ratings have now dropped to -20, from -16 last week. He surpasses the previous low of -18 that Johnson recorded a month ago, suggesting he was already experiencing a low point of his popularity in recent weeks. The Conservative leadership also dropped to a single point last week, according to the poll which is the first to be conducted entirely after Owen Paterson’s resignation. The former Conservative cabinet minister resigned as MP after the No. 10 ordered an embarrassing turn against her attempt to spare her from a 30-day Commons suspension for violating lobbying rules. There was also a significant change in who voters see as the best prime minister. An 11-point advantage for Johnson has been reduced to just 2 points. Johnson is considered the best candidate for prime minister by 28% of voters, down 5 points, with Labor leader Keir Starmer at 26% (up 4 points). Number 10 had backed an amendment that suspended Paterson’s sentence and created a new standards body with an integrated Conservative majority. The next day, after strong criticism, the government withdrew. It has sparked outrage among conservatives at all levels of the party, many of whom complain of a backlash from voters. However, the Conservatives still lead in terms of overall voting target with 37%, less than 3 points last week. Work has increased one point by 36%. Lib Democrats have 9% and Greens 7%. Thirty percent approve of Johnson’s work, while 50 percent disapprove. Starmers approval rating is unchanged at -9, with 29% approving of the work he is doing and 37% disapproving. The poll results will anger Conservative MPs and cause alarm on Downing Street. While the Conservative conference was largely successful for the party, the recent budget caused some ideological divisions. The dispute over Paterson saw with a whip that had to persuade MPs in the new Labor-backed seats to defend an MP in a safe, traditional area. It led to a major rebellion, with dozens of conservatives abstaining instead of supporting Paterson. Conservatives are considered more corrupt than other parties, with 39% saying a conservative government would be more corrupt and 14% saying Labor would be. However, 26% think they would be just as bad as each other. As for Patterson’s sentence, 59% think the 30-day suspension was right, 10% think it was wrong and 31% did not know. A majority (60%) think the government made a mistake when it tried to cancel the suspension. Johnsons approval rating has been falling slowly for months, but this is the lowest we have ever recorded for him, said Adam Drummond of Opinium. Two by one, voters think the prime minister and the government and the party he leads are corrupt and dishonest. The figures for Labor and Keir Starmer are much more positive and Johnsons leads as the best prime minister has been reduced from 11 points to just two. Yet after another week of fiery headlines, the question is why Labor has yet to move forward. Opinium surveyed 1,840 people online between November 5th and 6th.

