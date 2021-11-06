Delta Drone International (ASX: DLT) names CFO – sUAS News





Delta Drone International (ASX: DLT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Williamson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing the current president, Mr. Moshe Hukaylo from December 2, 2021. Paul is a smart finance professional bringing over 29 years of accounting experience to Delta Drone International. As a Certified Public Accountant and Company Secretary, Paul has worked for four major professional services firms, KPMG, and the Spatial Data Surveying and Surveying Service Provider, Land Surveys Group, where he has played a key role in assisting business expansion. Delta Drone International CEO Christopher Clark said: “After a comprehensive executive search, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Williamson as CFO. Paul is a distinguished finance professional with extensive experience in banking and governance, along with six years of work with ASX listed companies. Paul also brings years of experience working in merged corporate environments and we look forward to using these skills as the group moves into a Australia focused business. Finally, I would like to thank Moshe for his contribution to the Group and the leadership of the financial team through the merger of Delta and subsequent ASX listing, and the successful acquisition of Arvista in Australia. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Paul holds a Bachelor of Accounting with Higher Class Honors from the University of Glasgow, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance and is a member of the Australian Government Institute and the Scottish Institute of Chartered Accountants.

