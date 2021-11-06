Connect with us

The broken toilet leaves the SpaceX team stuck using diapers

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA

Astronauts departing from the International Space Station on Sunday will get stuck using diapers on their way home due to broken toilet capsules.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur described the situation on Friday as non-optimal but manageable. She and her three crew members will spend 20 hours in their SpaceX capsule, from the moment the lids close until the planned Monday morning splash.

Flying in space is full of many small challenges, she said during a press conference from orbit. This is just another meeting and good care in our mission. So they did not worry too much about it.

After a series of meetings Friday, the mission managers decided to bring McArthur and the rest of her crew home before their replacements left. That launch of SpaceX was already delayed more than a week due to bad weather and an undisclosed medical problem involving one of the crew.

SpaceX is now aiming to launch for Wednesday night as soon as possible.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who will be returning with McArthur, told reporters that the last six months have been intense there. The astronauts performed a series of space trips to upgrade the stations’ electrical grid, endured the unintentional shocks of propellers from Russian anchored vehicles that sent the station into short rotations, and hosted a space station by a private Russian film team.

They also had to deal with toilet leaks, pulling panels into their SpaceX capsule and exposing pools of urine. The problem was first noticed during SpaceXs private flight in September, when a tube was unglued and spilled urine under the floorboards. SpaceX fixed the toilet in the capsule awaiting take-off, but considered it in orbit unusable.

Engineers determined that the capsule was not structurally compromised by urine and was safe for return. Astronauts will have to rely on what NASA describes as absorbent underwear.

On the kitchen side, the astronauts raised the first chili peppers in space, a pleasant moral stimulus, according to McArthur. They had to try their harvest last week, adding pieces of green and red peppers to the taco.

They have a nice spicy, slightly constant burning, she said. Some found it more troublesome than others.

Also returning with McArthur and Pesquet: NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. SpaceX launched them on the space station on April 23rd. Their capsule is certified for a maximum of 210 days in space, and with Friday marking their 196th day up, NASA is eager to return them as soon as possible.

An American and two Russians will stay on the space station after their departure. While it would have been better if their replacements had arrived first in order to share tips for living in space, Kimbrough said the remaining NASA astronaut would meet the newcomers.

