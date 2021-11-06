COP26 Global Day for Action on Climate Justice





Liz and Mike Wignall joined the Glasgow demonstrations from Edinburgh. (Ivana Kottasov / CNN) Thousands of climate action activists are marching through Glasgow today, calling for stronger action on the climate crisis as COP26 continues. As the People’s March begins on a rainy day in Glasgow, this is why some demonstrators say they have taken to the streets. Alex Sidney, 18, cycled about 214 miles (132 miles) from Manchester to Glasgow with environmental organization Not 1 More. We wanted to show that you can travel in a carbon neutral way. “It’s a form of protest,” said Sidney. I want executives to take action. “Radical action,” Sidney added. Alex Sidney, 18, rode his bike from Manchester to Glasgow to demonstrate at COP26, Ivana Kottasov / CNN Liz Wignall, 71, said she and her husband, Mike Wignall, had come to Glasgow from Edinburgh to demonstrate solidarity with the younger generations. “We were here for our grandchildren and future generations,” said Liz, who carried a banner reading “Grandmothers Against Global Warming.” “We are trying to persuade [the leaders] “We want a meaningful move,” said Mike, 73. “We want them to know that this is not the end,” Liz added. Tommy McClellan, also from Edinburgh, was playing the bagpipe at the beginning of the demonstration. “The 58-year-old father of two said he was very concerned about the planet and future generations.” “I have two daughters myself. But it’s not just about people. Even if people disappear, I don’t want us to leave behind a ruined planet,” McClellan said. Ivana Kottasov / CNN Throughout the demonstration, protesters are holding placards calling for justice and climate action. Some read:

“Now climate justice

Keep it alive 1.5

I have not seen a polar bear but would love to

It is now or never take action

People + the planet on profit

Blah blah blah, “(a reference to Greta Thunberg’s speech, where it bakes world leaders for climate inaction)

Every disaster movie starts with someone ignoring a scientist

