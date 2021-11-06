The Victoria woman transforms from international role models to inspirational advocates following the development of the rare syndrome

Victoria –

Even though she shows me a picture of her as a child posing in a dress, Tara Moss says she was actually a girl who was proud to wear jeans with scratched knees.

The other girls in my class said they wanted to be princesses or ballerinas, Tara recalls with a smile. I mean, I want to be Stephen King.

While Tara dreamed of entertaining readers with dark stories, others kept telling the 14-year-old 6 meters tall to become a model.

This gave me a very strong, albeit crooked, idea of ​​what my value was and what I should focus on, says Tara.

So Tara became a professional and posed for international publications. But the success was bitter. Her photos were also adorning the walls of the hospital room where her proud mother Janni was being cured of cancer.

I remember waking up the next day and I could not believe the sun came up and my mother was not there, says Tara.

She calls the death of her 43-year-old mother a turning point in her life.

I felt I needed to do something of myself, Tara explains. And to be worthy of the trust she had in me.

So Tara moved to Europe and modeled for more than a decade before at the age of 25 her first novel became a bestseller.

Writing was a dream of a lifetime, Tara smiles. And it was finally happening.

Tara ended up writing 13 books (published in 19 countries in a dozen languages) and using her fame to support international human rights (becoming a UNICEF ambassador and advocate for women’s and children’s rights) .

She also started a family, before her dream life turned into a nightmare.

If you have pain all the time, and I do, it’s really hard, she says. This has led me to the edge.

For the past six years, Taras has suffered from the rare, debilitating and often torturous condition known as CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome).

The first three years, I retired to myself. I had to identify what was going on and accept it. This is a process, says Tara. And then I had to start finding my strength again, I knew it would be different.

Armed with a cane she named Wolfie, and later a wheelchair she called Hera (after the queen of the Greek gods), Tara became a disability lawyer.

There is still much I can offer, Tara says, before detailing the work she has done to protect people with disabilities and accessibility concerns that recently earned her the honorary civic award from her hometown of Victoria.

There is still a lot I can do.

Along with struggling to correct what is wrong with others, Tara is trying to refocus from the grief of what she has lost in being grateful for what remains.

I am very grateful, says Tara, before she shows me her photos smiling and hugging her husband, daughter and dog.

And maybe I’m grateful in some way that I just couldn’t see the road before I became disabled.

Perhaps grateful for the way Tara’s mother felt when she started teaching her daughter how precious this life is a perspective that Tara will never stop offering her daughter.

You have to keep going. You never know where life will take you, says Tara. It could be so beautiful tomorrow.