Taliban: Interim Afghan Foreign Minister to Visit Pakistan to Restore Bilateral Ties on Agenda

The interim foreign minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming days as part of the two sides’ efforts to restore their ties after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, a media report said Saturday.

Amir Khan Muttaqi was invited last month by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Kabul.

This will be the interim Afghan foreign minister’s first visit to Pakistan since hardline Islamists took control of Afghanistan on August 15th.



Muttaq’s visit to Pakistan in the coming days was planned as both sides were in contact to finalize the details, official sources told the Express Tribune.

Muttaqi is a senior Taliban leader who took part in negotiations with the US to withdraw US troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

The Afghan minister will be accompanied by several senior Taliban officials to discuss a wide range of issues with the Pakistani authorities, sources said. However, the visit should not be seen as a formal recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, they said, adding that details of the visit were not made public immediately.

Although Pakistan has not officially recognized the Taliban government, it is one of the few countries to maintain its diplomatic mission as well as envoy to Kabul.

Last month, a media report said Pakistan has quietly allowed Taliban-appointed diplomats to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulate in the country.

Sources said Muttaqi’s possible visit was part of Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the Kabul administration.

Pakistan thinks engagement as opposed to non-engagement is the best way forward in tackling the current situation in Afghanistan.

However, a senior official said Pakistan shares the concerns of the international community that the Taliban government needed to meet the commitments they had made.

These commitments include an inclusive government, protecting women’s rights and not allowing Afghan land to be used again by any terrorist group.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Taliban government also understands the concerns of the international community and was willing to address them, but had some issues when it came to interpreting inclusive government.

Sources said the interim Afghan foreign minister along with other officials were invited to Islamabad to discuss a host of issues, covering bilateral relations.

For years, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan had been damaged by mistrust.

But Qureshi, following his October 21 visit to Kabul, reported a marked change in the approach of the interim Taliban government.

He told a news conference at the time that the new administration was ready to take steps to improve ties, something the previous government was reluctant to do.

The Afghan Taliban also gave strong assurances that they would not allow groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to launch attacks from Afghan soil against Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan has tried to persuade the world to engage diplomatically with the Taliban as they establish their de facto control over Afghanistan on 15 August. However, the world is skeptical of them and wants to judge them for the promises of respect for human rights before any kind. of recognition.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan militant group toppled the government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

