International Fall Summary: Sexton Celebrates 100th Anniversary Match With Japan Test | Autumn Internationals





Johnny Sexton celebrated his 100th game with an effort in the second half as well Ireland warmed up for a meeting with the All Blacks next weekend with a crushing 60-5 win over Japan. Ireland captain Sexton marked his historic appearance claiming the fifth of nine attempts at a less-capacity Aviva stadium. He also converted 11 points. Andrew Conway ran in a hat-trick while James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, midfielders Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose, and substitute supporter Cian Healy were also on the scoresheet for commanding hosts. The consolation of the Japanese came from Siosaia Fifita, but they were extraordinary and powerless to prevent the Irish from extending their winning streak to six games in a row. Sexton became only the seventh Irishman to reach a century of appearances behind Brian ODriscoll, Ronan OGara, Rory Best, Paul OConnell, John Hayes and current team-mate Healy and was given a standing ovation before the start. The 36-year-old Sexton said the attempt he scored was one of the best moments of his career. He was given a samurai sword by his opponents before the match. They were happy the performance matched the occasion, said Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Our defense was extraordinary. We put pressure on Japan and they poured the ball a bit and we kept calm and clinical in the attack. It was nice to see that things were happening. New Zeland set world records for more test points and effort scored in a calendar year, when the “All Blacks” second-tier team crossed the line seven times in a 47-9 victory over Ital at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Ian Fosters’s team has scored 96 attempts in 2021, breaking Argentina’s record of 92 points set in 2003, while their total number of points is now 675, eclipsing South Africa’s 658 points since 2007. Composition: sign up and receive our weekly rugby union email. Former All-Black Kieran Crowley was making his Italy debut as his New Zealand counterpart Foster named a new line-up after the 54-16 win last week in Wales. It was New Zealand’s third consecutive victory in their autumn tournament ahead of the remaining Tests against Ireland and France.

