Penn State donated nearly $ 39 million to global research on crop threats





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Reducing the negative effects of pests, diseases and weeds on crops in a climate-changing world is the goal of a multi-institutional team led by Penn State and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of the initiative of organizations to end global hunger. The award was announced today (November 6) by Administrator Samantha Power of the United States Agency for International Development at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021. The grant of up to $ 39 million in total over five years will create Feed the Future Penn State Innovation Lab for Current and Emerging Threat Threats. The lab will serve as a venue for a broad coalition of experts from around the world to collaborate on new approaches to monitor, anticipate and combat current and emerging crop threats. The team will focus its efforts on West Africa, East / South Africa, South / Southeast Asia and Central America. Ending global hunger is one of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, said Lora Weiss, senior vice president of research at Penn State. The Feed the Future program brings together partners from different sectors and the US government to help countries that are mature enough to transform the way their food systems work. The new Innovation Lab, combined with Penn State’s rich experience in developing technologies and practices to manage crop pests, will enable the University to help advance this goal. David Hughes, Dorothy Foehr Huck, and J. Lloyd Huck, Chair in Global Food Safety and professor of entomology and biology at the College of Agricultural Sciences and Eberly College of Science at Penn State, will serve as program directors. Pests, diseases and weeds are chronic burdens that prevent small farmers from achieving economic prosperity, Hughes said. Trade growth and climate change are increasing this burden, which requires innovative development research that is rapidly spreading to farmers’ fields. Like the other Feed the innovation labs of the future, The Innovation Laboratory for Current and Emerging Crop Threats will focus on research to support development. In the first year, the team will conduct a major test in maize to test the effectiveness of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, such as parasitoid wasps to control autumn worms, bio-herbicides to control weeds bad Striga, pure seeds that are resistant to viral diseases, and intercultural and climate-smart agriculture to improve crop health. IPM is an environmentally friendly pest management strategy that uses a range of techniques such as biological control and habitat manipulation. The team will then evaluate deploying an IPM package to 1000 farms in 10 counties. This assessment will include an economic analysis and a gender / youth assessment to assess the diversity, equality, and inclusion elements that are critical to USAID’s approach. Over the years, college scientists have contributed substantially to research on IPM practices, said Rick Roush, dean of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. It will be encouraging to see the Innovation Lab build and apply some of this knowledge to help small farmers quickly address pest problems without using large amounts of expensive and potentially harmful pesticides. In addition, the team will conduct research aimed at developing tools for greater surveillance of viral and fungal diseases of tubers and wheat, which are important food crops. Cassava is a prime example; is the largest source of calories in Africa and a vital culture for adaptation to climate change due to drought tolerance. Other important tubers are the Irish and sweet potatoes that are favored by farmers in Africa.

