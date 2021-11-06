‘Eternals’ Aims for $ 80 Million + Offshore Box Office Debut – Deadline

UPDATE Saturday: With Friday numbers included, Disney / Marvel’s Eternal increased its international coffers in $ 38.4 million during the first three days of cruising. This envisions a $ 80 million + overseas opening weekend. The global finish by Friday is $ 69.1 million with domestic involvement, making a potential $ 150 million worldwide debut in the movie Superhero Gods directed by Chloé Zhao.

In total, Eternal now appears in 46 offshore material markets, taking 93% of the international footprint. It’s opened at number 1 in all major markets, and while it may be splitting audiences, they’re showing up for the first weekend (overseas projected completion by Sunday is higher than where the industry saw it pre-opening ); feet will be a problem. The film is currently 87% ahead Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and 7% above Black window on a similar basis to similar.

korea continues to pull strong figures with $ 6.2 million as of Friday. Saturday added another $ 4.4 million estimated to bring the running result to over $ 10.5 million (Saturday is not included in the overall international total above). This is good news given that Korea was considered a key element for the offshore launch.

Closing the top 10 markets until Friday are France ($ 3.8 million), Mexico ($ 2.4 million), UK ($ 2.3 million), Australia ($ 2.1 million), Germany ($ 2 million), Italy ($ 2 million) , Taiwan ($ 1.7 million), Brazil ($ 1.6 million) and Hong Kong ($ 1.6 million).

FIRST, Friday: After launching overseas on Wednesday (see below), Disney / Marvel’s Eternal moved to 25 other markets on Thursday and peaked at $ 19.8 million at 39 in total. The first two days of the game put the picture of the super-gods led by Chloé Zhao at about 117% above Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and 19% above Black window on a similar basis to similar.

New major markets are included on Thursday Mexico which opened in a $ 1.3 million number (including previews). That was good for a 69% share and came in at 110% more Shang-Chi, while 20% below Black window. Australia, which is finally starting again, also debuted Eternal at number 1 with $ 1.1 million (223% above Shang-Chi) to mark the fourth highest opening day during the pandemic era.

Brazil also marked start no. 1, with $ 1 million (including previews) for 82% market share and the highest opening day of the health crisis. He came in at 78% above Shang-Chi and 55% over Black window. On Thursday, the best pandemic-era highlights were seen in Argentina, Malaysia, Singapore, Central America, Peru and Uruguay.

korea remains the main international cashier market with $ 6.14 million as of Friday (of this, today’s $ 2 million sale is not included in the above price until Thursday).

Concluding the Top 5 after Korea until Thursday are France ($ 2.6 million), Mexico ($ 1.3 million) and Italy ($ 1.2 million) with Australia and Germany tied at $ 1.1 million.

Today there are Spain, the UK and Japan, as well as Poland, South Africa, Turkey and India.

SUBMITTED, THURSDAY: Debuting in the top 14 international box office markets on Wednesday, Disney / Marvel’s Eternal open to a rated $ 7.6 million with number 1 in the vast majority. The results of the first day in the photo directed by Chloe Zhao put her 85% ahead Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and 20% forward Black window on a similar basis to similar. Wednesday previews not included in the above total from Mexico ($ 500,000) and Brazil ($ 400,000) put the film in first place in each.

As we reported yesterday, korea Banked $ 2.6 million (including midnight) on Wednesday to lead the entire game and mark the second-highest opening day during the pandemic era (just after F9 which opened at a party). On Thursday, Eternal added about $ 1.54 million to the market (not included in the above total) and maintained place no. 1.

EternalThe first day of the game in Korea was 125% ahead Shang-Chi, 68% above Black window and 6% higher than Dr. Strange. Current social scores are lower, however, with Naver at 6.95 (vs Black window 9.03 /Shang-Chi 7.76) and CGV at 75% (Black window 96% /Shang-Chi 87%).

A major market Marvel, Korea is the main center to watch this weekend as restrictions are eased and as it enters a new phase of its response to the virus with the so-called “living with Covid” strategy.

The full start of the overseas projection at 93% of the international footprint is tied in the $ 60-75 million range. Shang-Chi, which was also Marvel’s original IP, made $ 53 million in similar markets

Other key markets that opened on Wednesday include France, Italy, Taiwan, Germany and Hong Kong.

France marked a strong opening no. 1 with $ 1.6 million, 66% up front Shang-Chi and 12% below Black window. Allociné’s early audience score is 3.8, higher than Black window‘s 3.3, and below Shang-Chi‘s 4.2.

ItalThe opening of 700 thousand dollars on Wednesday was 78% higher Shang-Chi and even with Black window. Eternal took first place with more than seven times more than the receipts of film no. 2.

Taiwan gave Eternal the biggest opening day since May at number 1 with $ 600,000. This is 315% higher than Black window and 103% above Shang-Chi. Germany also earned $ 600,000 at number 1, + 39% further Shang-Chi and + 20% on Black window.

Hong KongWednesday was good for $ 500,000 at number 1, giving Eternal the second best day of the pandemic launch (only 1% behind There is no time to die). The start is 26% ahead Shang-Chi and 14% forward Black window. SwedenThe debut was the second largest opening day of the year with 300 thousand dollars (+ 109% Shang-Chi/ + 8% Black window)

Today it sees further openings in Australia, Brazil and Mexico, as well as in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, Ukraine, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina and all the smaller territories of America. Latin.

