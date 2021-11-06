WA Shark Attack: Search for Missing 57-Year-Old in Port Beach Continues | Sharks





The search will resume at the first light for a 57-year-old man reported missing on a Western Australian beach, where he fears he may have been attacked by numerous sharks. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in Port Beach on the outskirts of North Fremantle, police say. Two teenagers on a boat saw what they believed was a shark attack and called emergency services. WA Police Inspector Troy Douglas said police were unable to confirm how many sharks were involved in the attack, but said it was definitely at least one. He said the teens made a fantastic effort and really responded, very well by alerting the emergency services and providing information to help with the search. ABC reported that, According to witnesses, the man was swimming near a dinghy when a tiger shark and a great white shark attacked him. A group of boys who were in the dinghies said they saw the incident. A St Johns Ambulance WA spokesman said they had received a call at 10.03am for a shark bite and sent three crews to the scene. Authorities from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the Department of Transportation (Maritime) and the Department of Transportation (Maritime) also followed the scene. Local councils have closed Port Beach and all beaches from Leighton Dog Beach to Sand Tracks Beach. A man who was surfing at the time of the attack told the West Australian newspaper that a young teenager in a boat came flying to the beach warning everyone. He was obviously very worried, letting everyone know, get out, there was a shark, said the surfer. He kept going down to the beach Ive actually went out to meet him on his boat to get more information about what was going on. He said someone is done, they have taken most of it. That kid deserves a shout, he was a fiery boat, he pulled them all out. It is the pink seed spawning season, which means there are more sharks on the WA shores this time of year. Cockburn and Warnbro Sounds, two bays just south of Fremantle, are closed until the end of January because the snapper tends to attract sharks.

