At least 5 airlines are planning international flights to and from Anchorage next summer

Eurowings Discover, a new airline which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa, will fly a wide-body Airbus 330 three times a week to Frankfurt from Anchorage over the summer. (Photo by Eurowings)

Travelers are asking a lot of questions about travel next summer. Will there be rental cars? Will we still have to wear masks on planes?

But a question continues to arise: Will Anchorage have any international flights next summer?

Five airlines have made plans and plans to fly internationally, now that more international passengers are able to come to the US. This includes working with the airport, lining the crew and contracting for catering, baggage handling and staff at the ticket counter. It takes a lot of planning.

You can go online and buy tickets with four of the five carriers.

And yet, after all that planning, the answer is probably certain.

Condor is offering non-stop flights from Anchorage to Frankfurt starting May 21st. The Condors non-stop transports will operate on Saturdays and Sundays until September 24th. Condor will also operate a third weekly flight on Thursdays, starting June 9th. Thursday flights stop at Fairbanks before flying over the pillar.

I think the chances are very good that Condor will fly this summer. Starting next week, Europeans will once again be allowed to travel to the US, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Passengers in Condor earn frequent miles from Alaska Airlines. You can also burn your miles in Alaska to Condor, though I could only book Condor flights through Seattle.

Prices for the first Condors flights in May start at around $ 920 round trip. Condor has been flying this route for 20 years. Once again, the airline is flying the road with a 767-300.

Another German airline, Eurowings Discover, plans to offer three flights a week (Monday, Thursday and Saturday) between Anchorage and Frankfurt, starting June 13th. Eurowings is a subsidiary of Lufthansa. Eurowings Discover is fully integrated into the Lufthansa network. Thus, passengers can benefit from direct connections and seamless transfers to and from all German and European Lufthansa destinations, writes Leonie Bueb, an airline spokeswoman.

Eurowings non-stop connections are scheduled until September 8th. Prices are high: more than $ 1,500 per person round trip. However, I expect this to change with the approach of summer.

Although Eurowings does not have its own loyalty plan, Lufthansa is a member of the Star Alliance. So if you have a United Airlines Mileage Plus account or a Lufthansas Miles and More plan, you can accumulate miles with Eurowings.

Eurowings plans to offer a newer aircraft on the route, either an Airbus A330-200 or -300 series.

Icelandair will once again offer non-stop flights twice a week from Anchorage to Reykjaviks International Airport in Keflavik. Flights are scheduled for Monday and Thursday, starting May 16 through September 19.

Flight time on Icelandairs 757 is seven hours and 20 minutes. Icelandair is a partner with Alaska Airlines, so frequent pilots can earn and burn miles with Icelandair.

From the center of Icelandairs to Keflavikk Airport, passengers can be transferred to fly to many Nordic capitals, including Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen. At the moment, the lowest advertised Icelandairs price for non-stop service is $ 745 round trip. But I expect these prices to change as summer approaches.

Flying west from Anchorage, Yakutia Airlines offers the only non-stop flights from Anchorage to Asia. In this case, it is in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Russian Peninsula Kamchatka.

Mark Dudley works with Air Russia in Seattle. Air Russia charters Yakutias 737-800, which actually starts every flight to the Siberian city of Yakutsk, along the Lena River. The first stop is in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and then in Anchorage. Yakutia schedule this year starts on July 11th and ends on August 29th. The flight takes a little over four hours.

Most of the passengers on each flight are fishermen who are on package tours organized by fly fishing companies. Fishermen love to fish in the desert rivers along the Kamchatka Peninsula. Arriving at the airport near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, they take helicopters to river camps or lodges. Rates for round trips start at around $ 1230 per person, plus taxes.

All visitors to Russia need a visa. Dudley recommends working with a visa agency as well The Red Star Journey in Seattle.

To learn more about fly fishing packages in Kamchatka, check out online offers from Fly Shop in Redding, California.

Beyond the lure of fishing, Kamchatka is a mecca for adventure travelers. There are volcanoes, geysers and all kinds of hiking and camping adventures. Red Rivers is a local company offering a variety of packages for independent travelers.

Dudley expects to have tickets available for summer flights later this month.

Air Canada is the fifth international airline to schedule flights to and from Anchorage this summer. The airline plans a daily flight between May 11 and September 13, flying a 737 MAX 8 on the itinerary.

Air Canada is a member of the United Star Alliance, so you can accumulate combined miles on each flight.

If these restricted stops do not match your schedule next summer, there will be more non-stop flights to international destinations such as Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York. But it’s good to have uninterrupted, redundant options again this summer.

I keep my fingers crossed that all the planning that is going on results in some actual flights.