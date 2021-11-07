The Hopkins Foreign Affairs Podcast connects students with leaders

of Podcast for Foreign Affairs (POFA) was founded by three students in 2017 with the aim of encouraging conversations about international relations on campus. The organization has since interviewed many prominent guests, including former Taiwan Vice President and Senator Tammy Duckworth.

In an interview with Newspaper, Second student India Aufranc, POFA’s head of marketing, discussed how the organization does not prioritize the fame of the speakers, but rather the unique perspectives they will bring to the episode when choosing who to invite.

We have had many guests and honestly, despite their fame, it depends on how good speakers they are, she said. We had some guests with not many followers, who have been transformative to chat.

Junior Julia An, POFA chief executive, thinks one of the most important aspects of the podcast is its ability to share guest perspectives from which listeners may not otherwise hear.

The most delightful guests are the guests, whose prospects you will not necessarily get just by reading an article about them online or listening to an interview with them from CNN or Fox News, she said. Just being alone on the podcast and being able to expect something like that and interacting with guests who have such interesting and unique experiences has first and foremost taught me that it doesn’t really matter what a person’s caliber is.

An also mentioned the role of podcasts in creating a dialogue between students and professionals. She hopes the podcast will fill the gap between those who do not have a strong understanding of foreign affairs and experts in the field.

Aufranc discussed what podcast producers hope their media will bring to their listeners, especially those who may not be graduates in International Studies.

Everything [POFA members] are really passionate about international relations and global news, but were also passionate about making international affairs accessible to people who might not study it in college, she said. The goal of each episode is to build from initial knowledge to expert knowledge in 30 to 45 minutes.

A sense of Aufrancs echo for the podcast as a friendly way for beginners to gain a better understanding of foreign affairs.

Our episodes start with something that is more general, like the background of an issue or the background to something important that has happened in the field of international relations, and then we make it more specific, she said. We sincerely just hope the listeners are able to follow that discussion [and] remove something from it that they did not know before.

According to Aufranc, the podcast gets the majority of listeners from the Baltimore area and other East Coast cities, though it has begun to gain international traction. The second largest listeners of podcasts are in Brazil and some listeners are tuned from Canada, Australia and Europe.

DJ Quezada, the second graduate student in International Studies and History, occasionally listens to the podcast. While he has enjoyed several episodes that he felt presented the facts in a balanced and historically fair manner, Quezada raised concerns about podcast marketing to those who do not have a strong knowledge base in international relations.

[Some guests] are from very conservative institutes that, I think, push a very particular and partisan view on some topics of international relations, he said. I think they expect a lot of research institutes to get funding from arms contractors for military-related topics and do not necessarily find out. I think this is a very, very, very important thing, especially in a podcast that is marketed to people who are just starting to get into international relations.

As Quezada realizes that the podcast is student-driven and does not expect perfection, he hopes that in future episodes they will be more critical of their guests.

If we were students, if we were at university, we have the freedom to be critical, he said. So when we have someone from The Heritage Foundation talking to us, why don’t we suppress them? … I’m not saying be bad, but be fair and say, We understand that there might be a conflict here. Let us discuss it; why do you feel like you are still able to give objective comments with this kind of compromising interest? I think if we have the freedom to do that, we should do it much more often.

In an email to Newspaper, An addressed Quezada criticisms. She stressed POFA’s mission to let its listeners engage in international relations impartially.

It is the responsibility of our hosts to dig in with the guests and help them lay out the basic assumptions and principles behind their views, she wrote. Except for misleading and harmful opinions or de facto inaccurate statements, it is not the responsibility of our hosts to challenge a guest whenever they disagree with the views of the guests.

Chris H. Park is POFAs Editing Officer and a Senior Staff Writer for News Letters. He has not contributed to the reporting, writing or editing of this piece.