Young women are leading climate protests. Guess who is leading the global talks?





GLASGOW Week started with more than 130 presidents and prime ministers posing for a group photo at a centuries-old baroque museum made of red sandstone. Less than 10 were women. Their average age, as their host at the climate summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recalled, was over 60 years old. The week ended with sensational protests by thousands on the streets of Glasgow. A march on Friday was led by young climate activists, some of whom are barely old enough to vote in their seats. They accused world leaders of wasting little time defending their future. These books for the first week of this international climate summit in Scotland reveal a growing divide that threatens to grow further in the coming weeks and months. Those who have the power to make decisions about how much the world warms up in the coming decades are mostly older and male. Those who are most angry about the pace of climate action are mostly young and female.

Both sides have very different views on what the summit should achieve. Indeed, they seem to have different notions of time. At the summit, leaders are setting targets for 2030 as soon as possible. In some cases, they set targets for 2060 and 2070, when many of today’s activists will reach retirement age. Activists say change must come immediately. They want countries to suddenly ban the use of fossil fuels and repair the climate damage that is now being felt in all corners of the globe, but are especially punishing the most vulnerable people in the Global South. For them, the middle of the century is an eternity. Now is the time. Yesterday was the time, said Dominique Palmer, 22, an activist of Fridays for International Future during a panel discussion at The New York Times Climate Hub on Thursday. We need action now. Social movements are almost always led by young people. But what makes the generational climate movement so pronounced and the anger of young people so powerful is that world leaders have met and talked about the need to address climate change before most protesters were born, with little result. . In fact, emissions of warming gases from the planet have increased significantly since the first international climate summit 27 years ago. Now scientists say the world has less than a decade to significantly reduce emissions to avoid the worst climate consequences. This urgency pushes the protesters.

Or like a banner at the Friday demonstration articulated, Do not confuse with my future.

World leaders are showing a sensitivity to these criticisms. Their public and private remarks in Glasgow have been accompanied by both paeans about the passion of the youth, as well as a hint of anxiety. They will have to face new voters at home; many of these leaders have already done so, with climate action emerging as an important electoral issue, at least in some countries, including the United States. In Germany, voters elected their newest Parliament, with the Green Party recording its best result ever and putting climate change at the top of its agenda. Mr Johnson, for his part, warned his peers about their inheritance. Future generations, he said in his opening remarks, will judge us with bitterness and resentment that eclipses any of today’s climate activists. The conference organizers tried to include youth speakers in the official program. One after another, heads of state and government took the podium this week and assured attendees that they had listened to the demands of the youth. This did not impress Mitzi Jonelle Tan, a 24-year-old climate activist who had come to Glasgow from the Philippines. “When I hear leaders say they want to listen to our generation, I think they are lying to themselves,” Ms. Tan said in an interview on the eve of Friday’s protests.

If they are really listening, she continued, they would give people priority over profit. Cognitive dissonance was the verdict of 19-year-old Eric Njuguna, who had come from Kenya. We expected serious commitments at COP26 on climate financing and climate mitigation. Commitments are not strong enough.

There is a huge gap between the way young leaders and activists view the summit. John Kerry, the 77-year-old U.S. climate envoy, marveled Friday at the progress made at the summit. I have been to many COPs and I will tell you that there is a greater sense of urgency in this COP, Mr Kerry told reporters. He acknowledged the complexity of the global negotiations. Diplomats are still setting the rules for global carbon trading and discussing how to address claims for compensation from countries that have played no role in creating the climate problem but have suffered its most acute effects. However, said Mr. Kerry, I have never counted in the early days so many initiatives and so much real money, real money placed on the table, even if there are some question marks. Jochen Flasbarth, German energy minister, cited three areas of progress: a global agreement to restore deforestation by 2030; a commitment to reduce methane emissions, also by 2030; and a coal exit plan approved by three dozen countries, though not its largest users.

I understand that young people are trying to make a lot of efforts to see concrete implementation and not abstract goals, said on Friday Mr. Flasbarth, 59 years old. However we need these objectives. But it was when the executives spoke to each other away from the cameras that it became clear that the young people’s anger was getting under their skin. In a closed-door meeting with his fellow ministers, Mr. Flasbarth was heard expressing concern that activists were painting all world leaders with the same wide brush, portraying them as defenders of the fossil fuel industry. “Let us tell young people that there are differences, not all politicians, all countries are on the same side,” he said. Progress is possible, and this is the set of progress. At the same meeting, which was attended by a bloc of countries called the Coalition of High Ambitions, the French Minister for Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, said that she knows herself among the youth. She too was once an activist, she told her fellow ministers. But then, she continued, she chose another path. She chose to work within the system. I chose to become a politician, she said. I chose to try acting. Differences between decision-makers inside the summit and protesters outside the barricades extend beyond age to gender. While world leaders and heads of state are mostly male, the streets of Glasgow have been filled with young women.

Girls and young women around the world have emerged as some of the most passionate climate activists, arguing that many of those most vulnerable to drought, water shortages and other climate disasters are low-income women with children for to feed. As a result, the climate movement has a common mission with efforts to educate girls in developing countries. Young women activists have found a sisterhood and a sense of power in climate protests, marches and campaigns. The inspiration for many of these young girls is Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose climate strikes, which began as a single effort in 2018, have flourished in a worldwide movement. Ms Thunberg, 18, has become so influential that on Wednesday when she criticized carbon offsets that compensate for carbon emissions in one area by paying for emissions reductions elsewhere, a company that verifies carbon offsets felt compelled to defend the practice. On Friday, Ms. Thunberg appeared before a cheering crowd of thousands in Glasgow to declare the summit a failure. The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are delivering beautiful speeches and announcing fantastic commitments and targets, while behind the scenes the governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic action on the climate, she said. This prompted Michael Mann, a 55-year-old climate scientist, to warn that negotiations between hundreds of countries are complex and that climate policy is not as simple as it may seem. Activists declaring him dead upon arrival make fossil fuel executives jump for joy, he posted on Twitter, referring to the summit. They want to undermine and discredit the very notion of multilateral climate action.

On Saturday, young protesters took to the streets, joining a coalition of other groups in what organizers described as a global day of action for climate change. Vanessa Nakate, a 24-year-old activist from Uganda, said the protesters were committed to continuing the pressure, continuing to hold leaders accountable for their actions. Daphne Frias, a 23-year-old climate activist from New York City, gave her a sign of the inevitable: the generation change is coming. We always say our leaders have failed us, she said. We are the new leaders. We are the ones who will make the following decisions.

