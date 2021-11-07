Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to demand stronger climate action from world leaders as the climate crisis summit reached its halfway point.

Protests were also held in London and other parts of Britain. There were rallies in South Korea, Indonesia, the Netherlands and France. Environmental groups, charities, climate activists, trade unionists and indigenous people all joined the Glasgow march in heavy rain. Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as Ghostbusters while another group, Scientist Rebellion, dressed in white lab coats, blocked King George V Bridge, one of the city’s busiest streets.

Organizers claimed that more than 100,000 people showed up for the march, which began in Kelvingrove Park on the western edge of the city and ended in Glasgow Green in the east.

Lucy Bell, who works for Vegan Kind, a vegan online supermarket based in Rutherglen, said: “There are so many people here with different backgrounds. It is easy to get discouraged by the negotiations that are going on behind closed doors, but I feel optimistic. Cop26 delegates were also scattered among large crowds. Tracy Sonny, 37, a negotiator from Botswana, said she was attending to show solidarity and call for more unity. We need to see more political will and a change in mentality … we were already feeling the impact of climate change; we have to answer now, people are drowning, he said. The humor was festive, positive and strong, according to Mary Martin of Coatbridge. She was walking, she said, trembling against the strong wind. As for the progress of the climate talks, I am holding my breath, she said.

In London, thousands of protesters, including trade unionists, refugee rights groups, students and environmentalists, marched from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square, slamming steel drums, chanting a solution and waving Rebellion of Disappearance banners reading the truth.

Cop26 delegates focused on nature yesterday, with a host of promises made by supermarkets in the UK, which promised to halve their impact on the natural world.

Partnerships between developed and developing countries were announced to conserve biodiversity and initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture, while the governments of 26 countries including India, Germany, Australia, Ghana and Vietnam set out new policy commitments. their less polluting agriculture. They also agreed to invest in scientific research on how to protect food supplies against the effects of the climate crisis.

Tony Juniper. Photo: Eamonn McCabe / The Guardian

We are going low carbon and high nature, Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, tha. Sometimes there was a sense of an exchange, trying to sacrifice nature by going low carbon. They were seen as separate, but there is a growing body of evidence that shows people how you can do both. Juniper noted recent reviews that have shown how clean water, clean air, food and a healthy environment were not adequately valued in current economic systems. Now we are having a different conversation about nature, we can see the economic necessity, the social necessity of nature protection, as well as the ethical and moral drivers.

Developing countries coming to Glasgow can learn a lesson from the scourge of industrialization across the UK, in the pollution of mountainous areas, the destruction of forests and other natural habitats and the toxic heritage of old mines, Juniper added. They can overcome these dirtiest stages of development we have gone through and go straight to sustainable development. He also dismissed the idea that switching to a low-carbon lifestyle would involve sacrifice. The way I would look at it is not to think about sacrifice, but about benefit. We gain human health, well-being, social cohesion. We gain jobs and peace and security.

Actor Idris Elba warned policymakers and the media that they risked ignoring a continent that is essential to tackling climate change if they did not include African voices in the public debate. Ylli i wire AND Luther, accompanied by his wife Sabrina, joined a panel on sustainable food production in climate talks. The couple are both goodwill ambassadors for UN International Fund for Agricultural Development. Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate was also present.

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are goodwill ambassadors for agricultural development to the UN. Photo: Michael Mayhew / Sportsphoto / Allstar

Asked why it was important for the voices of people of color to be heard as the world tries to decarbonize food production, Elba replied: I think Sabrina and I stand here as human beings first, but absolutely, yes, it’s important to us as proud. Africans to be part of this debate.

As the conference enters its final week, Boris Johnson urged delegates to travel to the line.

We have seen nations bring ambition and action to help curb rising temperatures, with new promises to reduce carbon and methane emissions, end deforestation, remove coal and provide more finance for countries most vulnerable to climate change, he said. But we can not underestimate the task at hand to keep the 1.5C alive. Countries must return to the table this week ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Watts, Matthew Taylor AND Weronika Strzyyska

