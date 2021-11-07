Health workers on strike return to work in NB after province calls for emergency order

Striking health care workers in New Brunswick, members of the Canadian Public Employees Union, are enforcing the provincial order to return to work, union leaders say.

The order issued by the justice minister on Friday affects healthcare workers in locals 1252, 1190 and 1251, who represent support staff at vaccination clinics and hospitals, and those who provide laundry services in hospitals and nursing homes.

“They decided they would go back to work this morning because it was an order,” said Norma Robinson, president of Local 1252.

Robinson’s premises represent support staff and maintenance staff at hospitals, including over 2,000 who have been ordered to return to work.

The bar has about 9,000 members in total, including 70 percent who have already worked throughout the strike since they were considered essential by the province.

Over 200 laundry workers are also affected by the order, in addition to the 48 workers in the supply chain that supports hospitals.

“I just want to express how frustrated and angry our members are with the implementation of the Emergency Measures Act,” said Chris Curran, president of the bar that represents laundry workers.

“Members feel as if they have been deceived about their right to strike.”

Thousands of striking and closed-minded public sector workers gathered in the Fredericton legislature on Tuesday. (Miriam Lafontaine / CBC)

Hospitals never contacted his bar to say hospital services were reaching emergency levels, Curran said, and workers would be willing to intervene if necessary.

The order, which is separate from the existing mandatory order for COVID-19, applies only to striking workers in the field of healthcare. School staff, prison guards, court stenographers and others on strike are unaffected and may continue the strike.

Severe fines for non-compliance

Health care workers who do not show up for work when scheduled may face fines ranging from $ 480 to $ 20,400 per day. Those who encourage workers to strike may also face fines.

“In addition, CUPE will be fined a minimum of $ 100,000 for each day a worker does not comply with the mandatory order,” the province wrote in a statement issued Friday.

Under the order, hospitals can hire employees without agreement or contract work elsewhere to ensure the continuation of services if necessary, the statement added.

Public Safety Minister NB and Attorney General Ted Flemming announced Friday that his government was using the Emergency Measures Act to force striking healthcare workers to return to work at midnight on Friday. (Joe McDonald / CBC)

At a news conference Friday afternoon, the CEOs of the two provincial health authorities said they sought the order out of concern for patients, many of whom have had emergency surgeries canceled.

In the early hours of Saturday afternoon, the two health authorities sent out press releases welcoming the workers.

The province says it has not heard any reports from any health network regarding employees not appearing on their shifts, according to an announcement released Saturday.

Robinson said some of their members have left their hospital shifts by management despite being planned, including many in the Campbellton region.

“They were notified this morning that they were not included in this mandatory order,” she said.

Since then, CBC has contacted Vital for comment.

CUPE examines legal options

CUPE President Steve Drost said that although health care workers are complying with the order, union lawyers are looking at how they can oppose it.

There are already laws in place to ensure essential workers stay on the job during the strike action, he stressed, saying the mandatory order is savage.

“It’s just a tool that has been used to interfere with the legal rights of these members,” Drost told a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Steve Drost, president of CUPE New Brunswick, spoke at a news conference Saturday afternoon. (CBC)

The union is also trying to figure out to whom the order applies among their members.

“The unions have complied with this order, but of course there are many questions about who it applies to and who it does not,” Drost added in an interview.

The province has not yet responded to the union’s counter-offer that was split after talks on Friday, the union said.