International
Health workers on strike return to work in NB after province calls for emergency order
Striking health care workers in New Brunswick, members of the Canadian Public Employees Union, are enforcing the provincial order to return to work, union leaders say.
The order issued by the justice minister on Friday affects healthcare workers in locals 1252, 1190 and 1251, who represent support staff at vaccination clinics and hospitals, and those who provide laundry services in hospitals and nursing homes.
“They decided they would go back to work this morning because it was an order,” said Norma Robinson, president of Local 1252.
Robinson’s premises represent support staff and maintenance staff at hospitals, including over 2,000 who have been ordered to return to work.
The bar has about 9,000 members in total, including 70 percent who have already worked throughout the strike since they were considered essential by the province.
Over 200 laundry workers are also affected by the order, in addition to the 48 workers in the supply chain that supports hospitals.
“I just want to express how frustrated and angry our members are with the implementation of the Emergency Measures Act,” said Chris Curran, president of the bar that represents laundry workers.
“Members feel as if they have been deceived about their right to strike.”
Hospitals never contacted his bar to say hospital services were reaching emergency levels, Curran said, and workers would be willing to intervene if necessary.
The order, which is separate from the existing mandatory order for COVID-19, applies only to striking workers in the field of healthcare. School staff, prison guards, court stenographers and others on strike are unaffected and may continue the strike.
Severe fines for non-compliance
Health care workers who do not show up for work when scheduled may face fines ranging from $ 480 to $ 20,400 per day. Those who encourage workers to strike may also face fines.
“In addition, CUPE will be fined a minimum of $ 100,000 for each day a worker does not comply with the mandatory order,” the province wrote in a statement issued Friday.
Under the order, hospitals can hire employees without agreement or contract work elsewhere to ensure the continuation of services if necessary, the statement added.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, the CEOs of the two provincial health authorities said they sought the order out of concern for patients, many of whom have had emergency surgeries canceled.
In the early hours of Saturday afternoon, the two health authorities sent out press releases welcoming the workers.
The province says it has not heard any reports from any health network regarding employees not appearing on their shifts, according to an announcement released Saturday.
Robinson said some of their members have left their hospital shifts by management despite being planned, including many in the Campbellton region.
“They were notified this morning that they were not included in this mandatory order,” she said.
Since then, CBC has contacted Vital for comment.
CUPE examines legal options
CUPE President Steve Drost said that although health care workers are complying with the order, union lawyers are looking at how they can oppose it.
There are already laws in place to ensure essential workers stay on the job during the strike action, he stressed, saying the mandatory order is savage.
“It’s just a tool that has been used to interfere with the legal rights of these members,” Drost told a news conference Saturday afternoon.
The union is also trying to figure out to whom the order applies among their members.
“The unions have complied with this order, but of course there are many questions about who it applies to and who it does not,” Drost added in an interview.
The province has not yet responded to the union’s counter-offer that was split after talks on Friday, the union said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/striking-health-care-workers-ordered-back-to-work-1.6239947
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]