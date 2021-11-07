Ninety-nine killed by fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leonean capital





FREETOWN, Nov 6 (Reuters) – At least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the Sierra Leonean capital late Friday when a fuel tanker exploded after a collision, local authorities said. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene Saturday in the eastern suburbs of Freetown, Wellington, where a burnt body and blackened shells from cars and motorcycles blocked the road after the crash, a Reuters reporter said. The injured were treated in hospitals and clinics across the capital, Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters. The victims included people who had gathered to collect fuel leaking from the wrecked vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of the port city, said in a Facebook post, though that post was later edited to remove the reference. “We have so many victims, burnt corpses,” said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online. “It’s a horrible, horrible accident.” Videos shared online shortly after the blast showed people running through clouds of dense smoke as large fires lit up the night sky. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the images, but witnesses described the horror. “We are all in shock. A lady from whom I had just bought bread died. A beautiful woman. I can not overcome this grief,” said Abdul Kabia, weeping at the scene of the accident surrounded by damaged vehicles. PROTECTED HOSPITAL ople looks at burning car and motorcycles after an explosion in a fuel tanker in Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 6, 2021. National Sierra Leone Disaster Management Agency / Notebook via REUTERS Read more The clash created a major challenge for Freetown health service that was already cracking from years of underfunding. The 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic destroyed the ranks of the country’s medical staff, 250 of whom died and the system has not recovered. Connaught Hospital was overcrowded with the influx of patients, so some of the injured were relocated to other locations, including a military hospital, said Swaray Lengor, a program manager at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. “The situation at the hospital, especially at Connaught Hospital … is overwhelming. Medical consumables and insufficient bed capacity,” Lengor told Reuters in a text message. “NGO partners were asked to support with equipment, medical products and food.” The death toll is likely to rise, he said. The World Health Organization said it would send supplies and deploy burn injury specialists. “We will provide more support as needed in this terrible time for the people of Sierra Leone,” Twitter said. Tanker truck accidents in sub-Saharan Africa have previously killed dozens of people who gathered on the spot to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary explosions. In 2019, a tanker explosion in Tanzania killed 85 people, while about 50 people were killed in a similar disaster in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and to those who have been maimed as a result,” wrote President Julius Maada Bio. “My government will do everything to support the affected families.” Reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown; Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; and Edward McAllister in Dakar Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Alessandra Prentice Editing by Frances Kerry, Giles Elgood and Edmund Blair Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

