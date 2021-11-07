Police summary: Winnipeg man accidentally shoots himself, fires at neighboring apartment





A 19-year-old is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself and firing a bullet into a neighboring suite at his Alexander Avenue apartment on Thursday. The suspect was taken to hospital before police arrived, and it was the hospital that finally called police. The man faces several firearms charges and is in hospital. No one in the other suite was injured. Attack on the bus station in the city center A 43-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a bus driver and punching him in the face. It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Fort Street and Graham Avenue. Police say the man confronted another man waiting for a bus and started racially abusing him. He tried to leave but was attacked. The story goes down the ad The bus driver was also at the stop waiting to pick up a bus and tried to calm the situation when the suspect pulled out a knife and then punched him. Another person attempted to intervene and was also threatened. No one was hurt. The suspect faces charges of assault, possession of weapons and intimidation. Stabbing in Agnes Street The two men were taken to hospital in stable condition after being stabbed Friday morning in a house on Agnes Street. Officers found a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s when they arrived at the house in block 600. No arrests have been made. Bust Meth Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday night, who was in a taxi in the area of ​​Logan Avenue and Isabel Street, and seized more than 916 grams of meth. The value of the drug is about $ 15,400. Police also seized more than $ 2,300 in cash. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8354778/police-briefs-winnipeg-man-accidentally-shoots-himself-fires-round-into-neighbouring-suite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos