Dozens of nations pledge to protect nature amid the failures of the past

Dozens of nations pledged on Saturday to do more to protect nature and repair agriculture at the UN’s COP26 climate talks amid suspicions of past failures.

Agriculture, deforestation and other land use changes account for about a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions that warm humanity, making vital reforms to protect nature and feed a growing global population without boosting global warming.

Nature and climate are interconnected, and both our people and the suburbs are facing the real effects of rising temperatures, Alok Sharma, the British president of the Glasgow summit, told a news conference.

He said 70% of tropical corals, which are nurseries for fish, will be lost if temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial time.

If we reach two degrees, everyone is gone, he added.

Temperatures are already near 1.2 and the main goal of the Glasgow negotiations is to keep alive the hopes of limiting heat to 1.5C, the toughest target set by almost 200 nations in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Britain said 45 countries were making nature conservation pledges on Saturday, including the United States, Japan, Germany, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Vietnam, the Philippines, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Uruguay.

Sharma said the pledges included $ 4 billion in public sector investments that would help boost innovation, such as developing crops resilient to droughts, floods and weather waves that could benefit “hundreds of millions of farmers”.

Activists said the shifts needed in agriculture to curb emissions and protect food security need to have a greater share of global attention.

Agriculture ‘sex’

We need to shine a light on climate justice and we need to make food and agriculture sexy, said Idris Elba, a British actor and goodwill ambassador for the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Vanessa Nakate, 24, a climate advocate from Uganda, warned that in her country, “we are watching farms collapse”, with floods, droughts, heat waves and shrimp waves making hunger more widespread.

In mid-Saturday, Canada said it would allocate about $ 1 billion – up from the $ 5.3 billion previously promised for climate financing – to “nature-based climate solutions” in developing countries over the next five years.

Britain said it would provide a milionë 500 million ($ 675 million) increase to protect more than 5 million hectares – equivalent to more than 3.5 million football fields – of tropical rainforests across Africa, Asia and Latin America. .

Nations, including Peru-Cameroon, said they would increase support for small-scale farmers, while Nepalanda Madagascar said they would join efforts to protect at least 30% of the landandoceans planets by 2030.

But other similar hostages have not been absent.

A UN report last year found that the world had failed to fully meet any of the 20 global goals it set in 2010 to protect biodiversity.

They ranged from phasing out harmful agricultural subsidies to limiting forest loss, raising sufficient funding for developing countries.

British officials said there was hope that Glasgow’s promises would be different. They noted plans to track commitments, as well as money promises for innovative technologies, such as high-yield, drought-resistant crops.

Britain says 28 countries that are major consumers of deforestation-related goods, such as beef, soybeans, palm oil and cocoa, have joined a Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade Guide (FACT) launched in February. of this year.

FACT says it promotes sustainable land use as a step to unlock investment, create jobs and protect forest livelihoods.

The next challenge is moving from bold statements to real implementation, said Yadvinder Malhi, a professor of ecosystem science at Oxford University.

Britain grabbed the headlines this week by announcing a series of new alliances, such as one of more than 40 nations to give up on big investors with $ 130 trillion at their disposal to boost the economy. green.

As important as these announcements are, they are not legally binding, “said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Kenya-based climate and energy research institute.

(REUTERS)