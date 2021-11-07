International
Man missing after shark attack on Port Fremantle beach in Perth, WA
WA police have praised the actions of a group of teenagers who warned surfers and other swimmers on a Perth metropolitan beach after a man was attacked by a shark on Saturday morning.
Main points:
- It is believed that Aman was swimming near a dinghy when he was attacked
- At least five Marine Water and Rescue Police boats and two helicopters are searching for the man
- Authorities have closed beaches in the area
Acting Inspector Troy Douglas confirmed that authorities were still searching for a 57-year-old father who is believed to have been picked up by at least onesharkatPort Beach near Fremantle around 10:00 a.m. local time.
Police believe the man is a regular swimmer on the popular beach.
Acting Inspector Douglas said the attack was witnessed by a group of youths on a nearby boat, who immediately notified emergency services.
“The boys were on a dinghy nearby. They witnessed the attack and gave police information on what they saw and heard,” he said.
“I think it’s a fantastic effort, maybe it was something you don’t want to see.”
“They have been really, really helpful. They have done a great job of warning other people on the beach and other swimmers.”
He said they saw a person being attacked by a shark in the water while swimming.
Police have not been able to confirm whether one or two sharks were involved in the attack, as the man was reportedly attacked by a white shark and a tiger shark.
Acting Inspector Douglas said police were talking to the family of the man, who was “staying well”.
The search for the husband continued until dark and resumed this morning.
The beaches in the area were set to close for at least 24 hours.
Swimmers and witnesses at the scene were visibly shocked.
At least five Marine Water and Rescue Police boats and two helicopters were clearing the area and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
The beaches from Leighton to South Beach were closed.
Witnesses’ actions’ heroic and very courageous’
Acting Inspector Emma Barnes said there was little information police could provide immediately.
“We are coordinating a marine Fisheries search for reports of a male adult being attacked by a shark,” she said.
“I can say that the actions of the witnesses were heroic and very courageous to get everyone else out of the water and to inform everyone about what was happening.“
‘Too heavy’: Man confesses shark’s latest attack
Witness Alex Dodds, who was in Port Beach on Saturday, said he was shocked to learn of the incident.
“Apparently, they’re looking for a body, so that sounds very bad. Hopefully they can find it,” he said.
“I was going down for my first swim after surgery, six weeks ago. The first time I went back to the ocean after [shark] attack, very severe.
“I was attacked in Leeman in June by a big white man, so he is close to home.
“I feel very bad, obviously, for the boy and then the family, it is very sad.”
Bodyboarders were asked to get out of the water
Bodyboarder Kaiden Bault was near the groyne on what is known as Sandtracks Beach when he saw a teenager on a boat coming towards him and his friend, telling them to get out of the water after he had had a shark attack.
“So I ran out of the water and over the rocks and looked and there was a shark in the middle of the water that you could see feathers coming out,” he said.
“After that, we came down here [towards Port Beach]and all said, “Someone has been caught by a shark.”
“Eventually they were surrounded [the beach]turned off.”
The attack comes on the anniversary of a shark attack that killed local swimmer Ken Crew on Cottesloe Beach in 2000.
WA Fisheries Minister Don Punch expressed his heartfelt thoughts on the husband’s family at this difficult time.
“This is a terribly sad and disturbing situation,” he said.
He said a naval search and rescue operation was led by WA police, who had deployed a number of boats in the area, along with other government agency assets.
