International
NB healthcare workers leave after return to work order: union – New Brunswick
Several striking health care workers in New Brunswick went on strike hours after the county issued an emergency order returning them to work, the union representing civil servants said on Saturday.
Local presidents within CUPE New Brunswick held an afternoon press conference to discuss the consequences after the provincial government announced it was calling healthcare workers back to work. The order came Friday, a week after 22,000 CUPE members across the province were fired in response to an ongoing labor dispute with the province.
CUPE Local 1252 president Norma Robinson told reporters that the return order seems to have caused “chaos” within the healthcare system.
“It was not clear who would show up for work and now this morning we are receiving reports that there are people who should not show up for work because they are told at the door,” she said, adding that some members were told they were still on strike.
The union is now calling on the government to explain the parameters of the order, Robinson added.
The provincial government issued an emergency order forcing striking health care workers to return to work as of midnight in a bid to help stabilize the system that has been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement issued Friday, officials said more than 11,800 appointments, procedures and operations have been canceled since November 1, and the healthcare system is dealing with delays in processing laboratory test results.
But Robinson said anecdotes from health care workers who are still currently working tell a different story.
“We have had reports from people inside healthcare facilities that it is not as bad as what has been reported by the government,” she said.
READ MORE: New Brunswick issues emergency order forcing striking health workers to return to work
The province says the order covers all workers in CUPE 1252 who work directly in the health care system, as well as workers in CUPE 1190 and CUPE 1251 who work in the health service supply chain and laundry and linen services. It does not belong to the rest of the CUPE members who went on strike last week, a group that includes workers in the correctional and education sectors among others.
The province issued a press release later Friday, saying anyone who does not report to work risks being fined between $ 480 and $ 20,400 a day. CUPE itself is threatened with a minimum fine of $ 100,000 for each day an employee disobeys the order.
Steve Drost, president of CUPE New Brunswick, said the government has not been in contact with the unions since the order was passed.
Wages have been the central issue at the heart of the ongoing labor dispute.
New Brunswick issues emergency order forcing striking health workers to return to work
The province is offering a pay rise of two per cent a year for five years, as well as a 25 per cent hourly increase each year. He also proposed pension changes for two locals.
The union, however, said it opposed a pay rise of two per cent a year over the five years, as well as an additional 25 cents per hour increase for the first three years, followed by a 50 cents per hour increase. in the last two years. The counter-proposal also rejected future pension changes.
Drost called the government’s order and offer “savage.”
“It is simply a tool to interfere with the legal rights of these members and to be used as punishment against these workers because they understand their value and have finally decided to stand up,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 6, 2021.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
