Thousands protest in Glasgow and around the world for action against climate change

Thousands of people gathered in Glasgow, Scotland and around the world on Saturday to protest the lack of global action to combat climate change.

“It’s a kind of cornucopia of different groups,” Frank Langfitt of NPR reported by Glasgow, COP26 climate conference venue. “You have farmers, trade unionists, climate activists, even advocates of Scottish independence. A broad coalition of people coming together for what they consider a common cause.”

Among those who joined for change were Indigenous activists and young people from Brazil and Ecuador, as seen in photos shared via Twitter. Many young people from the global south were in Glasgow on Saturday. Despite low emissions from those areas, they are among those hardest hit by the effects of climate change, Langfitt noted.

Glasgow is the host city of the United Nations Summit COP26, which started on October 31st. The collection has drawn lots more than 100 world leaders for talks that are scheduled to last another week.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Protesters take part in the Global Climate Justice Action Day march on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, where the COP26 conference is being held.

Activists are pushing global leaders to take action to ensure the planet does not heat more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels. It is an objective that was set in Paris Agreement, but in the years that followed, the world has not been on the right track to meet that standard.

The demonstrations extend beyond Glasgow in compliance with a Global Day for Action on Climate Justice. Thousands are protesting all over the world, with events planned on six continents.

Activists say global promises to reduce carbon are not enough

In the first week of the conference, more than 20 countries pledged to move away from coal in favor of clean energy. A number of well-known banks vowed to stop their support for the plants working with coal.

Slowing down forest loss is another goal that has been the focus of the conference. So far, 26 countries have agreed to adopt policies that would make agricultural practices more sustainable.

“If we want to limit global warming and keep the 1.5 C goal alive, then the world must use the earth sustainably and place nature conservation and restoration at the heart of everything we do,” said Alok Sharma, president of COP26. statement Saturday.

But some are concerned that not enough action is being taken at the summit, and many young activists feel that their concerns are not being taken seriously. During a rally in Glasgow on Saturday, celebrity activist Greta Thunberg called on world leaders to progress with slow walking.

“It is no secret that COP26 is a failure,” she said. “It should be clear that we can not solve a crisis with the same methods that introduced us to it in the first place, and more and more people are beginning to understand this and many are beginning to ask themselves, ‘What do you want?’ should the people in power wake up? ‘ ”

She described the conference as a “PR event” and a “global green festival”, during which leaders can say all the right things without actually getting their governments.

“We need immediate drastic annual cuts in emissions, unlike anything the world has ever seen,” she said.

